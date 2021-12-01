Prep football: Piedmont can add another ‘map’ in a new stadium

Piedmont can add more to its collection of keepsakes than another state-championship trophy Thursday.
Stadium miniatures make nice conversation pieces, too.
The Bulldogs (12-2) will play Montgomery Academy (11-3) in the Class 3A state final at 11 a.m. in Birmingham’s Protective Stadium, the new home for UAB football. The stadium opened this season.
The Alabama High School Athletic Association added the 45,000-seat Protective Stadium to the association’s rotation of stadiums for the Super 7 football championships. It will now rotate with the University of Alabama’s Bryant-Denny Stadium and Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium.
This year’s Super 7 begins a contract that will put the seven title games in Birmingham on a three-year rotation with Bryant-Denny and Jordan-Hare. After this year, the title games will be played in Birmingham in 2024, 2027, and 2030, in an agreement with the AHSAA.
Piedmont has won four state championships … 2009 and 2015 in Bryant-Denny, 2016 and 2019 in Jordan-Hare. Progress pardoned, but no collection is complete without Protective Stadium.
“That’s the goal every year, is to get the chance to play for the state championship,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said after the Bulldogs beat Saks 52-44 in overtime in Friday’s semifinal at Saks. “Being about to play first time, first year in the new stadium in Birmingham will be a really neat experience for our kids.”
The chance comes amid Piedmont’s greatest run of success. All four state titles and all six appearances in the final have come during Smith’s 16-year run as head coach. The Bulldogs have made the final five of the past six years and return this year, after falling to Fyffe in the 2020 semifinals.
The Bulldogs returned 16 All-Calhoun County players from last year’s team, including quarterback Jack Hayes, most valuable player of the 2019 Super 7. Two more — offensive lineman Chris John Gurley and defensive back Tanner McQueen — moved in after last season.
“We had a bunch of guys step up coming back and had some guys move in that really played some big roles for us,” Hayes said Friday night. “Offensive line has really stepped up through this season.”
Piedmont’s reload met good timing, with the chance to play a state-championship game in the state’s newest stadium.
The Bulldogs hope to be among the first to grab an AHSAA “blue map” trophy in all three current Super 7 venues. Thompson, which plays Central-Phenix City in Wednesday’s 7A game at 7 p.m., won in Jordan-Hare in 2019 and Bryant-Denny in 2020.
Sweet Water, which will play Wadley in Thursday’s 1A game at 3 p.m., can make it four venues. The Bulldogs won at Legion Field in 2004, 2006, 2007 and 2008, Jordan-Hare in 2010 and Bryant-Denny in 2017.
The AHSAA championship games were last played in Birmingham in 2008, ending a 12-year run at Legion Field. Birmingham hosted the AHSAA championship game for the state’s largest classification in the 1970s through 1995 while title games in smaller classifications played out at home sites.
The AHSAA created the Super 6 in 1996, which put all championship football games at a central site for the first time. Title games moved to Bryant-Denny and Jordan-Hare on an every-other-year basis in 2009.
In 2014, the AHSAA created a seventh classification, and the championships expanded to three days instead of two. This year’s Super 7 will also feature the state’s first-ever championship game for girls’ flag football, with Hewitt-Trussville taking on Smith Station on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
As for Piedmont, the Bulldogs have focused on Montgomery Academy this week. Completing the collection of maps in venues is a conversation they hope to have later.
“We’ve got a little saying that the next game is the biggest game because it’s the next game,” Smith said. “We talk about that Week 3, Week 5, Week 7, Week 10, Week 14, that’s all we talk about. We don’t talk about anything down the road.”