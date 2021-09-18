Prep football: Piedmont breaks record for points in a game in win over Weaver

PIEDMONT — Someday freshman Cole Wilson, Piedmont’s backup quarterback, will tell his grandchildren of his 3-yard touchdown run with about seven minutes to play Friday.
That put Piedmont over the previous school record for points in a game in the Bulldogs’ 70-13 win over outmanned Weaver on Friday. Research by Piedmont football historian Mike Naugher shows that the Bulldogs have scored 68 points twice but never more — until Friday night.
Piedmont tallied nine touchdowns and a safety in the first half and led 63-6 at halftime. At the break, Piedmont head coach Steve Smith and Weaver head coach Gary Atchley agreed to play the second half as two 12-minute quarters with a running clock. The Bearcats used the entire third quarter to move 66 yards in 15 plays for their second touchdown.
With the outcome long settled, the only suspense of the second half was whether Piedmont’s reserves could reach the Weaver end zone. Wilson, who came into the game with almost nine minutes still to play in the second quarter and directed two scoring drives, moved Piedmont 60 yards in seven plays.
More than half the yardage came on a short pass to freshman wide receiver Ishmael Bethel who turned the play into a 36-yard gain. Three plays later, Wilson scored to give Piedmont 69 points and the last of Sloan Smith’s eight successful extra points set the final score.
Coach Smith said the Bulldogs had talked in practice about focusing on themselves and continuing to make improvements. “That’s something I feel like we’ve done each week from week zero to now,” Smith said.
What to know
—Brayden Morgan ran 62 yards for Piedmont’s first touchdown and caught a 14-yard scoring pass from Jack Hayes for his team’s third score.
—Parker Thornton’s 26-yard run accounted for Piedmont’s second touchdown. He carried a short pass from Hayes 51 yards down the visitors’ sideline for a touchdown and a 36-6 lead with 3:23 still to play in the first quarter.
—After a safety and a free kick, Hayes passed to Austin Estes for 35 yards and a 29-6 advantage.
—Tanner McQueen’s interception set up the final touchdown of the first quarter. A 6-yard Hayes to Coleman Reid completion on a fade route made the score 43-6 with 1:22 left in the first.
—Hayes scrambled 25 yards for a touchdown and a 50-6 edge at 10:46 of the second quarter and his night’s work was finished. He was 7 of 11 passing for 152 yards and four touchdowns.
—Backup fullback Luke Rhinehart got the final two touchdowns of the first half on runs of 10 and 15 yards.
—Weaver quarterback Kaden Gooden’s 7-yard pass to Jeffrey Miles made the score 7-6 with 10:18 to play in the first quarter. His 6-yard pass to Keshawn Allen produced the second touchdown and Brayden Character kicked the extra point.
Who said
—Atchley on his team: “I thought we fought the fourth quarter. The young guys came in and played good. We’re going to get better.”
Next up
—Piedmont (4-0) hosts Jacksonville. Weaver (1-3) travels to play Armuchee (Ga.) in a game that is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Central time.