Prep football: Piedmont bounces back with big win over Sylvania

PIEDMONT — There were expressions of surprise when Piedmont remained atop the Alabama Sports Writers Class 3A poll after falling to 4A Cherokee County in its season-opener last week. Apparently, the writers who participated in the poll this week knew their stuff.
The Bulldogs hosted highly-regarded Sylvania on Friday to start 3A, Region 6 play and finished off the Rams 40-7. Piedmont led 13-0 after one quarter, 27-0 at halftime and 37-0 when the third quarter came to a close.
“We played really well. We had a good week of practice. Rather than feeling sorry for ourselves, we focused on bouncing back,” Piedmont head coach Steve Smith said, adding that there had been no sulking or finger-pointing after the loss to the Warriors.
—Senior quarterback Jack Hayes was 20 of 28 passing for 339 yards with no interceptions. He completed scoring passes of 6 yards to Parker Thornton and 33 yards to Thomas Propst in the first quarter. In the second quarter, Hayes connected with Ishmael Bethel for touchdowns of 23 yards and 12 yards. On the opening possession of the third quarter, a 17-yard toss from Hayes to Rollie Pinto capped an 84-yard drive. Hayes also rushed for 54 yards.
—Propst had three receptions for 106 yards. His long gain of 61 yards set up the first of two Piedmont field goals.
—Bethel ended with five catches for 93 yards. His second scoring grab came on a well-executed fade route from 12 yards out with 31.6 seconds left in the first half.
—Thornton caught four passes for 70 yards and rushed for 19 yards. Max Hanson had five catches for 31 yards. Gatlyn Gardner had two receptions for 22 yards.
—Pinto’s touchdown grab was his only reception but the speedster also rushed nine times for 52 yards.
—Kicker Sloan Smith was 4 of 5 on extra points, missing after the Bulldogs’ second touchdown. He booted field goals of 23 yards late in the third quarter and 24 yards midway through the fourth quarter. His second field goal put Piedmont ahead 40-0 midway through the fourth.
Piedmont’s defense forced and recovered two fumbles after pass completions by the Rams. The Bulldogs also held on downs three minutes into the second quarter with Piedmont leading just 13-0 when a fourth down pass was incomplete. Sylvania’s touchdown came against Piedmont reserves.
—Jack Hayes on the difference between Piedmont’s first game and its second game: “We just played better. Our preparation was a whole lot better this week than it was last week.”
—Ishmael Bethel on the benefits of playing basketball as well as wide receiver in football: “It helps me to be more explosive, go up and get the ball.”
—Piedmont coach Steve Smith on Sylvania: “Sylvania has a fine team. They’ll be a playoff team again this year.”
—Piedmont (1-1) hosts Plainview.
