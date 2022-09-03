 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football: Piedmont bounces back with big win over Sylvania

Piedmont Bulldogs vs Sylvania Rams BW 019.JPG

Piedmont's Ishmael Bethel is chased by Sylvania's Jonah Gurley during the Sylvania at Piedmont game. Photo by Bill Wilson.

PIEDMONT — There were expressions of surprise when Piedmont remained atop the Alabama Sports Writers Class 3A poll after falling to 4A Cherokee County in its season-opener last week. Apparently, the writers who participated in the poll this week knew their stuff.

The Bulldogs hosted highly-regarded Sylvania on Friday to start 3A, Region 6 play and finished off the Rams 40-7. Piedmont led 13-0 after one quarter, 27-0 at halftime and 37-0 when the third quarter came to a close.

Sports Correspondent Rip Donovan: 256-236-1551 or 256-235-3557.