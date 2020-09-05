Prep football: Piedmont air attack deflates Saks

PIEDMONT — Piedmont scored four of its five touchdowns on passes by quarterback Jack Hayes to three different wide receivers and defeated Saks 35-6 in the opening Class 3A, Region 5 contest for each team.
Senior Jaden Calhoun had two scoring catches. Austin Estes and Coleman Reid each grabbed one touchdown toss from Hayes.
“I don’t know if we’ve ever had a receiving corps as deep as what they are this year. I think all three of our wideouts tonight caught a touchdown. Both our backs - Parker (Thornton) and Elijah (Johnson) — are really good receivers, also. He’s got some weapons at his disposal,” Piedmont coach Steve Smith said.
Piedmont led 21-0 at halftime, scoring on its first three possessions. Hayes ended his night with a completion to Jakari Foster on a fade for a two-point conversion and a 35-0 advantage with 5:10 still to go in the third period.
Saks started with the ball and kept it for more than 11 minutes, driving methodically to the Piedmont 18-yard line before losing the ball on a fumble, the first of three fumbles the Wildcats lost. Saks strung together five first downs, one on a fourth-and-one carry for 2 yards by Rickey Garrett.
“That’s probably our best drive of the season so far, against a really good defense. We just didn’t put it in the end zone,” Saks coach Jonathan Miller said. “That cost us. Once we got in the red zone, we’ve got to capitalize right there, especially when you’re playing a good team like Piedmont.”
Smith said he could sense Saks was deflated and went for a home run on Piedmont’s first snap. The result was a 54-yard gain on a deep throw from Hayes to Calhoun. Four plays later, on fourth-and-14 from the Saks 24, Hayes found Calhoun again near the 5 and Calhoun kept his balance long enough to find the end zone. The first of three straight extra points by Sloan Smith made it 7-0 two minutes into the second quarter.
Piedmont’s second touchdown came on a short flare to Estes that he took to the right side and down the home sideline for a 19-yard score midway through the second quarter. The Bulldogs’ next possession lasted one play, a 39-yard rumble over left tackle by Johnson that ended in the Saks end zone. Less than two minutes into the third quarter, Calhoun scored on a spectacular grab of a 29-yard throw by Hayes. Five minutes later, Reid scored from 17 yards out on a post route.
Saks quarterback Sean Parnell scored on a 7-yard run with 5:27 to play and Piedmont’s first defense on the field to end the scoring.
What to know
—Hayes was 7 of 9 passing for 111 yards and two scores at intermission. He went 3-for-3 for 51 yards and two more touchdowns in the third quarter.
—Parnell was 11 of 16 passing for 77 yards. Jalen McCants caught six passes for 40 yards and Patrick Williams four for 31 yards. Parnell’s 48 rushing yards on 19 carries was best for the Wildcats.
Who said
—Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes on his 54-yard completion to wide receiver Jaden Calhoun: “Jaden just got past him. I was making sure I didn’t overthrow him and I kind of underthrew him a little bit. If I would have thrown it on the money he could have taken to the house easy.”
—Calhoun on the 54-yard reception to spark Piedmont’s offense: “I gave him a little step inside and got his feet turned inside and I just took it down the sideline.”
—Saks coach Jonathan Miller on his team: “I thought our kids played hard for four quarters and that’s what I wanted to see. We’ve got to clean up some stuff. Three turnovers tonight, we had three or four last week, three or four the week before. … That’s something we’ve got to clean up.”
Next up
—Piedmont (2-0 overall, 1-0 in Region 5) continues region play Friday at Glencoe. Saks (2-1, 0-1) travels to take on Wellborn in a Region 5 contest.