Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Here comes the Piedmont Bulldogs before the Piedmont at Wellborn AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of the second round of the high school football playoffs:

Picks

Class 6A

Oxford 42, Briarwood Christian 14

Class 5A

Alexandria 42, Parker 28

Clay Central 21, Andalusia 14

Class 4A

Handley 28, Montevallo 21

Jacksonville 28, Alabama Christian 27

Anniston 24, Bibb County 21

Class 3A

Piedmont 35, Plainview 21

Wellborn 35, Fyffe 28

Ohatchee 35, Winfield 14

Saks 21, J.B. Pennington 14

Class 2A

Spring Garden 35, Red Bay 28

Class 1A

Berry 34, Woodland 27

Last week: 14-1

Season: 146-24

Senior Editor Mark Edwards: 256-235-3570. On Twitter: @MarkSportsStar.

