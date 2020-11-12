Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of the second round of the high school football playoffs:
Picks
Class 6A
Oxford 42, Briarwood Christian 14
Class 5A
Alexandria 42, Parker 28
Clay Central 21, Andalusia 14
Class 4A
Handley 28, Montevallo 21
Jacksonville 28, Alabama Christian 27
Anniston 24, Bibb County 21
Class 3A
Piedmont 35, Plainview 21
Wellborn 35, Fyffe 28
Ohatchee 35, Winfield 14
Saks 21, J.B. Pennington 14
Class 2A
Spring Garden 35, Red Bay 28
Class 1A
Berry 34, Woodland 27
Last week: 14-1
Season: 146-24