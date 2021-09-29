Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Class 5A
Alexandria 51, Hayden 14
Lincoln 35, Corner 14
Clay Central 42, Talladega 14
Class 4A
Handley 42, Jacksonville 35
Anniston 28, White Plains 21
Cherokee County 45, Munford 20
Class 3A
Piedmont 41, Ohatchee 21
Saks 54, Pleasant Valley 13
Hokes Bluff 28, Weaver 7
Wellborn 55, Glencoe 14
Class 2A
Spring Garden 52, Gaston 0
Ranburne 35, LaFayette 28
Fayetteville 35, Randolph County 21
Class 1A
Wadley 42, Woodland 21
Ragland 35, Donoho 14
Last week: 10-4
Season: 66-18