Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Class 5A

Alexandria 51, Hayden 14

Lincoln 35, Corner 14

Clay Central 42, Talladega 14

Class 4A

Handley 42, Jacksonville 35

Anniston 28, White Plains 21

Cherokee County 45, Munford 20

Class 3A

Piedmont 41, Ohatchee 21

Saks 54, Pleasant Valley 13

Hokes Bluff 28, Weaver 7

Wellborn 55, Glencoe 14

Class 2A

Spring Garden 52, Gaston 0

Ranburne 35, LaFayette 28

Fayetteville 35, Randolph County 21

Class 1A

Wadley 42, Woodland 21

Ragland 35, Donoho 14

Last week: 10-4

Season: 66-18

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

