Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Thursday
Spring Garden 28, Cedar Bluff 14
Friday
Pleasant Grove 35, Oxford 20
Anniston 30, Ohatchee 21
Alexandria 42, Jacksonville 35
White Plains 35, Donoho 21
Piedmont 42, Cherokee County 14
Saks 28, Talladega 21
West End-Walnut Grove 28, Pleasant Valley 20
Cleburne County 42, Beulah 7
Ranburne 28, Wadley 14
Randolph County 21, Woodland 20
Clay Central 35, Benjamin Russell 14
Munford 35, Fultondale 21
Open
Wellborn, Handley, Weaver
Last week: 8-5
Season: 8-5