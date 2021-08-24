You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Alexandria JAX sights

Game officials perform the traditional coin toss before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Thursday

Spring Garden 28, Cedar Bluff 14

Friday

Pleasant Grove 35, Oxford 20

Anniston 30, Ohatchee 21

Alexandria 42, Jacksonville 35

White Plains 35, Donoho 21

Piedmont 42, Cherokee County 14

Saks 28, Talladega 21

West End-Walnut Grove 28, Pleasant Valley 20

Cleburne County 42, Beulah 7

Ranburne 28, Wadley 14

Randolph County 21, Woodland 20

Clay Central 35, Benjamin Russell 14

Munford 35, Fultondale 21

Open

Wellborn, Handley, Weaver

Last week: 8-5

Season: 8-5

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

