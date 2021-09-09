You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Class 6A

Oxford 24, Southside 21

Class 5A

Clay Central 42, Elmore County 7

Alexandrian 49, St. Clair County 21

Lincoln 28, Center Point 20

Class 4A

Anniston 34, Cherokee County 28

Jacksonville 24, White Plains 14

Cleburne County 35, Munford 28

Class 3A

Saks 26, Wellborn 20

Ohatchee 27, Hokes Bluff 20

Piedmont 49, Glencoe 0

Weaver 27, Pleasant Valley 12

Class 2A

Spring Garden 28, Locust Fork 14

Ranburne 35, Randolph County 20

Class 1A

Winterboro 28, Donoho 21

Ragland 28, Woodland 27

Last week: 14-1

Season: 34-7

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

