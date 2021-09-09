Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Class 6A
Oxford 24, Southside 21
Class 5A
Clay Central 42, Elmore County 7
Alexandrian 49, St. Clair County 21
Lincoln 28, Center Point 20
Class 4A
Anniston 34, Cherokee County 28
Jacksonville 24, White Plains 14
Cleburne County 35, Munford 28
Class 3A
Saks 26, Wellborn 20
Ohatchee 27, Hokes Bluff 20
Piedmont 49, Glencoe 0
Weaver 27, Pleasant Valley 12
Class 2A
Spring Garden 28, Locust Fork 14
Ranburne 35, Randolph County 20
Class 1A
Winterboro 28, Donoho 21
Ragland 28, Woodland 27
Last week: 14-1
Season: 34-7