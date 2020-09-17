Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of this week's high school football games:
Class 6A
Oxford 49, Pell City 7
Class 5A
Alexandria 42, Corner 7
Clay Central 49, Beauregard 14
Lincoln 28, St. Clair County 24
Class 4A
Jacksonville 28, Munford 21
Cherokee County 35, White Plains 28
Handley 42, Cleburne County 21
Class 3A
Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 7
Ohatchee 28, Saks 14
Piedmont 49, Weaver 0
Class 2A
Spring Garden 42, Cleveland 28
Randolph County 35, Horseshoe Bend 14
Ranburne 28, B.B. Comer 27
Class 1A
Donoho 21, Woodland 14
Winterboro 28, Wadley 21
Last week: 16-1
Season: 48-10