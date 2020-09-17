You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Alexandria JAX sights

The Jacksonville cheerleaders before the Alexandria vs Jacksonville AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of this week's high school football games:

Class 6A

Oxford 49, Pell City 7

Class 5A

Alexandria 42, Corner 7

Clay Central 49, Beauregard 14

Lincoln 28, St. Clair County 24

Class 4A

Jacksonville 28, Munford 21

Cherokee County 35, White Plains 28

Handley 42, Cleburne County 21

Class 3A

Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 7

Ohatchee 28, Saks 14

Piedmont 49, Weaver 0

Class 2A

Spring Garden 42, Cleveland 28

Randolph County 35, Horseshoe Bend 14

Ranburne 28, B.B. Comer 27

Class 1A

Donoho 21, Woodland 14

Winterboro 28, Wadley 21

Last week: 16-1

Season: 48-10

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...