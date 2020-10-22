Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of this week's high school football games:
Picks
Class 6A
Oxford 49, Fort Payne 21
Class 5A
Alexandria 42, Leeds 28
Clay Central 41, Tallassee 20
Lincoln 27, Moody 20
Class 4A
Jacksonville 28, Cherokee County 21
Anniston 20, Cleburne County 7
Handley 49, White Plains 20
Class 3A
Piedmont 22, Wellborn 20
Ohatchee 52, Weaver 8
Saks 28, Hokes Bluff 21
Pleasant Valley 28, Glencoe 20
Class 2A
Spring Garden 42, Southeastern 28
Randolph County 28, B.B. Comer 21
Ranburne 21, Fayetteville 7
Class 1A
Gaylesville 28, Donoho 21
Winterboro 21, Woodland 20
Open
Munford
Wadley
Last week: 13-1
Season: 109-20