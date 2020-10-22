You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Alexandria at Cleburne County Friday Night Sights BW 3.JPG

Alexandria cheerleaders are hoping their team can stay unbeaten Friday night. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of this week's high school football games:

Picks

Class 6A

Oxford 49, Fort Payne 21

Class 5A

Alexandria 42, Leeds 28

Clay Central 41, Tallassee 20

Lincoln 27, Moody 20

Class 4A

Jacksonville 28, Cherokee County 21

Anniston 20, Cleburne County 7

Handley 49, White Plains 20

Class 3A

Piedmont 22, Wellborn 20

Ohatchee 52, Weaver 8

Saks 28, Hokes Bluff 21

Pleasant Valley 28, Glencoe 20

Class 2A

Spring Garden 42, Southeastern 28

Randolph County 28, B.B. Comer 21

Ranburne 21, Fayetteville 7

Class 1A

Gaylesville 28, Donoho 21

Winterboro 21, Woodland 20

Open

Munford

Wadley

Last week: 13-1

Season: 109-20

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

