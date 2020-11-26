You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Saks at Piedmont action bW 05.JPG

Piedmont's Jack Hayes during the Saks at Piedmont game. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of the quarterfinals of the high school football playoffs:

Picks

Class 4A

American Christian 35, Handley 21

Class 3A

Fyffe 28, Piedmont 21

Class 2A

Mars Hill Bible 35, Spring Garden 28

Last week: 4-3

Season: 159-30

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...