Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of this week's high school football games:
Picks
Oxford 56, Springville 14
Alexandria 52, Moody 7
Hayden 27, Lincoln 21
Cherokee County 42, Cleburne County 21
Munford 26, White Plains 21
Piedmont 35, Hokes Bluff 14
Saks 46, Glencoe 14
Wellborn 56, Weaver 8
Ohatchee 49, Pleasant Valley 14
Spring Garden 28, Sand Rock 14
Ranburne 21, Horseshoe Bend 20
Randolph County 21, Lanett 20
Woodland 28, Victory Christian 14
Wadley 15, Donoho 14
Open
Jacksonville
Clay Central
Forfeit
Anniston at Handley (Anniston forfeits)
Last week: 14-1
Season: 96-19