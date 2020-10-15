You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Alexandria at CCHS action BW 12.JPG

Alexandria's Javais McGhee during the Alexandria at Cleburne County game. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of this week's high school football games:

Picks

Oxford 56, Springville 14

Alexandria 52, Moody 7

Hayden 27, Lincoln 21

Cherokee County 42, Cleburne County 21

Munford 26, White Plains 21

Piedmont 35, Hokes Bluff 14

Saks 46, Glencoe 14

Wellborn 56, Weaver 8

Ohatchee 49, Pleasant Valley 14

Spring Garden 28, Sand Rock 14

Ranburne 21, Horseshoe Bend 20

Randolph County 21, Lanett 20

Woodland 28, Victory Christian 14

Wadley 15, Donoho 14

Open

Jacksonville

Clay Central

Forfeit

Anniston at Handley (Anniston forfeits)

Last week: 14-1

Season: 96-19

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Loading...
Loading...