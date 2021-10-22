You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Class 6A

Oxford 24, Fort Payne 21

Class 5A

Alexandria 28, Leeds 24

Clay Central 35, Tallassee 14

Moody 28, Lincoln 27

Class 4A

Anniston 28, Cleburne County 21

Jacksonville 35, Cherokee County 34

Handley 42, White Plains 7

Class 3A

Ohatchee 55, Weaver 7

Piedmont 35, Wellborn 20

Pleasant Valley 28, Glencoe 14

Saks 42, Hokes Bluff 14

Class 2A

Ranburne 28, Fayetteville 27

B.B. Comer 51, Randolph County 14

Spring Garden 28, Southeastern 21

Class 1A

Donoho 21, Talladega County Central 7

Winterboro 35, Woodland 14

Last week: 12-3

Season: 106-23

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

