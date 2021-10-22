Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Class 6A
Oxford 24, Fort Payne 21
Class 5A
Alexandria 28, Leeds 24
Clay Central 35, Tallassee 14
Moody 28, Lincoln 27
Class 4A
Anniston 28, Cleburne County 21
Jacksonville 35, Cherokee County 34
Handley 42, White Plains 7
Class 3A
Ohatchee 55, Weaver 7
Piedmont 35, Wellborn 20
Pleasant Valley 28, Glencoe 14
Saks 42, Hokes Bluff 14
Class 2A
Ranburne 28, Fayetteville 27
B.B. Comer 51, Randolph County 14
Spring Garden 28, Southeastern 21
Class 1A
Donoho 21, Talladega County Central 7
Winterboro 35, Woodland 14
Last week: 12-3
Season: 106-23