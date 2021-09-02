Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Class 6A
Oxford 24, Scottsboro 14
Class 5A
Alexandria 35, Center Point 20
Leeds 24, Lincoln 21
Clay Central 35, Sylacauga 21
Class 4A
Anniston 28, Jacksonville 20
Cleburne County 45, White Plains 26
Handley 49, Munford 21
Class 3A
Ohatchee 35, Wellborn 20
Piedmont 35, Saks 28
Hokes Bluff 28, Pleasant Valley 13
Weaver 28, Glencoe 21
Class 2A
Spring Garden 35, West End-Walnut Grove 14
Ranburne 28, Vincent 20
LaFayette 34, Randolph County 20
Donoho 26, Victory Christian 21
Last week: 12-1
Season: 20-6