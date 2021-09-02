You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Saks at Piedmont Friday night sights. Coin toss. Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill watches the coin toss before the game. Photo by Bill Wilson / The Anniston Star

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Class 6A

Oxford 24, Scottsboro 14

Class 5A

Alexandria 35, Center Point 20

Leeds 24, Lincoln 21

Clay Central 35, Sylacauga 21

Class 4A

Anniston 28, Jacksonville 20

Cleburne County 45, White Plains 26

Handley 49, Munford 21

Class 3A

Ohatchee 35, Wellborn 20

Piedmont 35, Saks 28

Hokes Bluff 28, Pleasant Valley 13

Weaver 28, Glencoe 21

Class 2A

Spring Garden 35, West End-Walnut Grove 14

Ranburne 28, Vincent 20

LaFayette 34, Randolph County 20

Donoho 26, Victory Christian 21

Last week: 12-1

Season: 20-6

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

