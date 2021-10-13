You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Class 6A

Oxford 28, Springville 20

Class 5A

Alexandria 35, Moody 21

Lincoln 35, Hayden 6

Class 4A

Handley 28, Anniston 21

White Plains 21, Munford 20

Cherokee County 28, Cleburne County 27

Class 3A

Piedmont 42, Hokes Bluff 14

Saks 52, Glencoe 13

Ohatchee 49, Pleasant Valley 12

Wellborn 55, Weaver 7

Class 2A

Spring Garden 35, Sand Rock 28

Ranburne 35, Horseshoe Bend 21

Lanett 59, Randolph County 7

Class 1A

Wadley 49, Donoho 14

Victory Christian 28, Woodland 21

Last week: 15-0

Season: 94-20

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

