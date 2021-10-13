Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Class 6A
Oxford 28, Springville 20
Class 5A
Alexandria 35, Moody 21
Lincoln 35, Hayden 6
Class 4A
Handley 28, Anniston 21
White Plains 21, Munford 20
Cherokee County 28, Cleburne County 27
Class 3A
Piedmont 42, Hokes Bluff 14
Saks 52, Glencoe 13
Ohatchee 49, Pleasant Valley 12
Wellborn 55, Weaver 7
Class 2A
Spring Garden 35, Sand Rock 28
Ranburne 35, Horseshoe Bend 21
Lanett 59, Randolph County 7
Class 1A
Wadley 49, Donoho 14
Victory Christian 28, Woodland 21
Last week: 15-0
Season: 94-20