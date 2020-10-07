You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Oxford sights

Here comes the Yellow Jackets before the Oxford vs Gadsden City AHSAA football game.

 Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of this week's high school football games:

Oxford 49, Arab 14

Alexandria 52, Lincoln 14

Clay Central 35, Holtville 21

Munford 28, Anniston 27

Handley 21, Cherokee County 20

Jacksonville 42, Cleburne County 7

Wellborn 35, Hokes Bluff 20

Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 7

Saks 49, Weaver 8

Piedmont 42, Pleasant Valley 14

Spring Garden 35, Westbrook Christian 27

Randolph County 41, Vincent 14

Lanett 49, Ranburne 7

Woodland 33, Talladega County Central 6

Ragland 21, Wadley 12

Last week: 10-4

Season: 82-18

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

