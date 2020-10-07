Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of this week's high school football games:
Picks
Oxford 49, Arab 14
Alexandria 52, Lincoln 14
Clay Central 35, Holtville 21
Munford 28, Anniston 27
Handley 21, Cherokee County 20
Jacksonville 42, Cleburne County 7
Wellborn 35, Hokes Bluff 20
Ohatchee 41, Glencoe 7
Saks 49, Weaver 8
Piedmont 42, Pleasant Valley 14
Spring Garden 35, Westbrook Christian 27
Randolph County 41, Vincent 14
Lanett 49, Ranburne 7
Woodland 33, Talladega County Central 6
Ragland 21, Wadley 12
Open
Donoho
White Plains
Last week: 10-4
Season: 82-18