You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Class 6A

Oxford 24, Pell City 21

Class 5A

Alexandria 40, Corner 21

Lincoln 28, St. Clair County 14

Clay Central 35, Beauregard 7

Class 4A

Jacksonville 28, Munford 21

Cherokee County 35, White Plains 14

Handley 49, Cleburne County 28

Class 3A

Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 21

Piedmont 49, Weaver 7

Ohatchee 28, Saks 21

Class 2A

Randolph County 21, Horseshoe Bend 20

B.B. Comer 35, Ranburne 28

Spring Garden 48, Cleveland 42

Class 1A

Woodland 28, Donoho 14

Last week: 11-4

Season: 45-11

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

Tags