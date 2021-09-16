Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win this week

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Class 6A
Oxford 24, Pell City 21
Class 5A
Alexandria 40, Corner 21
Lincoln 28, St. Clair County 14
Clay Central 35, Beauregard 7
Class 4A
Jacksonville 28, Munford 21
Cherokee County 35, White Plains 14
Handley 49, Cleburne County 28
Class 3A
Wellborn 35, Pleasant Valley 21
Piedmont 49, Weaver 7
Ohatchee 28, Saks 21
Class 2A
Randolph County 21, Horseshoe Bend 20
B.B. Comer 35, Ranburne 28
Spring Garden 48, Cleveland 42
Class 1A
Woodland 28, Donoho 14
Last week: 11-4
Season: 45-11