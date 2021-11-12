You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win second-round playoff matchups

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s second-round high school football playoff games:

Class 6A

Pinson Valley 28, Oxford 24

Class 5A

Alexandria 35, Parker 27

Clay Central 28, Faith Academy 21

Class 4A

Handley 34, Bibb County 26

Jacksonville 42, American Christian 40

Vigor 42, Cherokee County 21

Class 3A

Piedmont 35, Lauderdale County 21

Saks 42, Oakman 28

Ohatchee 35, Winfield 28

Class 2A

Spring Garden 35, Aliceville 21

Class 1A

Wadley 35, Hubbertville 28

Meek 28, Woodland 21

Last week: 13-2

Season: 141-29

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

