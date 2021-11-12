Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win second-round playoff matchups

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s second-round high school football playoff games:
Class 6A
Pinson Valley 28, Oxford 24
Class 5A
Alexandria 35, Parker 27
Clay Central 28, Faith Academy 21
Class 4A
Handley 34, Bibb County 26
Jacksonville 42, American Christian 40
Vigor 42, Cherokee County 21
Class 3A
Piedmont 35, Lauderdale County 21
Saks 42, Oakman 28
Ohatchee 35, Winfield 28
Class 2A
Spring Garden 35, Aliceville 21
Class 1A
Wadley 35, Hubbertville 28
Meek 28, Woodland 21
Last week: 13-2
Season: 141-29