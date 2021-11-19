You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win quarterfinal matchups

High school football teaser

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:

Today’s quarterfinals

Saks 35, Fyffe 34

Piedmont 42, Winfield 35

Mars Hill Bible 35, Spring Garden 28

Handley 28, Jackson 24

Wadley 28, Woodland 21

Last week: 7-5

Season: 148-34

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

