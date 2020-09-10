You are the owner of this article.
Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win Friday night

Piedmont cheerleaders before the Saks vs Piedmont AHSAA football game. Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of Friday night's high school football games:

Class 6A

Oxford 42, Southside 21

Class 5A

Alexandria 52, St. Clair County 7

Center Point 28, Lincoln 21

Clay Central 35, Elmore County 14

Class 4A

Jacksonville 35, White Plains 21

Cherokee County 27, Anniston 20

Munford 35, Cleburne County 21

Handley 42, Lamar County 13

Class 3A

Ohatchee 27, Hokes Bluff 21

Pleasant Valley 21, Weaver 20

Wellborn 21, Saks 14

Piedmont 42, Glencoe 7

Class 2A

Randolph County 21, Ranburne 14

Spring Garden 49, Locust Fork 7

Class 1A

Winterboro 14, Donoho 7

Wadley 28, Victory Christian 21

Woodland 19, Ragland 14

Last week: 11-4

Season: 32-9

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

