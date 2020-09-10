Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will win Friday night

The Anniston Star's Joe Medley picks the scores of Friday night's high school football games:
Class 6A
Oxford 42, Southside 21
Class 5A
Alexandria 52, St. Clair County 7
Center Point 28, Lincoln 21
Clay Central 35, Elmore County 14
Class 4A
Jacksonville 35, White Plains 21
Cherokee County 27, Anniston 20
Munford 35, Cleburne County 21
Handley 42, Lamar County 13
Class 3A
Ohatchee 27, Hokes Bluff 21
Pleasant Valley 21, Weaver 20
Wellborn 21, Saks 14
Piedmont 42, Glencoe 7
Class 2A
Randolph County 21, Ranburne 14
Spring Garden 49, Locust Fork 7
Class 1A
Winterboro 14, Donoho 7
Wadley 28, Victory Christian 21
Woodland 19, Ragland 14
Last week: 11-4
Season: 32-9