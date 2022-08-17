Prep football picks: See who Joe Medley says will this week's games

Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Regular-season games
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|12 Months
|$158.00
|for 365 days
|6 Months
|$80.00
|for 183 days
|3 Months
|$41.00
|for 91 days
|1 Month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
Anniston Star Sports Writer Joe Medley picks the scores of this week’s high school football games:
Regular-season games
Thursday
Spring Garden 35, Sand Rock 28
Friday
Anniston 28, Wellborn 14
Weaver 26, Donoho 13
Saks 20, Ohatchee 13
Oxford 28, McAdory 14
Jacksonville 35, Boaz 21
White Plains 42, Ranburne 14
Cleburne County 27, Mount Zion (Ga.) 7
Lincoln 21, Talladega 14
Wadley 21, Horseshoe Bend 20
Woodland 14, Victory Christian 13
Handley 28, Valley 14
Last season: 154-35
This season: 0-0
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.