WEDOWEE — Pleasant Valley scored first, but Randolph County answered with a bunch of points of its own in a 40-14 win over the Raiders.
Brody Phillips scored on a 1-yard run with 3:52 left in the first quarter to give Pleasant Valley a 6-0 lead. Randolph County grabbed a 7-6 advantage by the end of the period.
The Tigers got two more touchdowns before the Raiders trimmed the advantage to 21-14 with 1:43 left in the first half. Phillips found Colby Nelson for a 21-yard touchdown pass. Drake Hardy caught a two-point pass from Phillips.
Randolph County added another touchdown before the end of the half and got two more in the third period.
Pleasant Valley is now 5-4, including 3-4 in Class 3A, Region 6.