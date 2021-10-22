Prep football: Parnell rushes for two TDs in Saks victory

HOKES BLUFF — Quarterback Sean Parnell ran for two scores, and Saks held its ground in Class 3A, Region 5 with a 21-7 victory at Hokes Bluff on Friday.
At 9-1 overall, Saks completed region play at 6-1 to remain in a three-way tie for the region lead with Piedmont and Ohatchee.
Saks is off next week, the final week of the regular season. Piedmont plays host to Alexandria, and Ohatchee plays host to Munford. If Piedmont wins, it will win the region. If not. Saks wins.
Saks and Piedmont will open the playoffs at home.
Saks is 16-2 since losing three games in a row to Piedmont, Wellborn and Ohatchee last season.
Parnell’s touchdown runs covered six and three yards. Jalen McCants also scored on a 3-yard run as Saks built a 21-0 lead going into the fourth quarter.