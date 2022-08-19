Prep football: Panthers use big plays to mash Sand Rock

SPRING GARDEN — Three big-play touchdown explosions in the first half propelled Spring Garden to a decisive 40-8 win over visiting Sand Rock at Jason Howard Field on Thursday evening. With the victory, Spring Garden ran its current winning streak to five games in five seasons against the Wildcats. The game was the season opener for both the intra-county rivals.
Spring Garden punted, lost a fumble and punted again on its first three possessions. At that point, sophomore running back Connor Bates went to work. Bates scored on runs of 61, 5 and 51 yards in the first half.
“The line really helped me out a lot, getting the blocks,” Bates said. “Once I got outside, the wide receivers were blocking good. It just went from there.”
Spring Garden head coach Jason Howard said the Panthers’ center, sophomore Tanner Ruark, played well in his first varsity game learning a new position. Howard’s evaluation of Ruark was that he had done what Howard wanted him to do, snap the ball cleanly and crisply.
“I felt like (guard) Matthias Williams, (tackle) Jacob Welsh, (guard) Gavin Cash and (tackle) Jacoby Dempsey really controlled things for us,” Howard said. “I felt like the backs blocked well for us, too.”
A 78-yard scoring run by junior quarterback Chapel Pope with 6:16 to play in the second quarter accounted for the Panthers’ second touchdown. Pope finished with 103 yards on the ground on seven carries. Bates ran for a two-point conversion and Spring Garden led 14-0. At halftime, Spring Garden held a 26-0 advantage.
Bates ended the game with 17 carries for 211 yards. By intermission, he had piled up 168 yards on the ground on 13 tries. In the second half, Bates ran four times for 43 yards, including a 10-yard touchdown jaunt, before heading to the sideline.
“I try to go north and south as much as I can,” Bates said. “I try to get up field as much as I can. If there’s a hole outside, I’ll hit the outside and go. … Once I cleared them I wasn’t worried about (being caught from behind). I was just looking at the green grass in front of me.”
With Bates out of the contest, freshman Clayton Sadler rushed nine times for 84 yards. Sadler’s carries included a 3-yard scoring run early in the fourth quarter. The second of two extra points by kicker Jon Marq Rogers completed Spring Garden’s scoring.
Sand Rock trailed 40-0 before the Wildcats scored on a 64-yard run up the middle by starting quarterback Carson Chesnut against Spring Garden reserves with 6:10 to play. Logan Crider ran for the two-point conversion.
“Our first-team defense kept them scoreless. … They flew around to the ball really well,” Howard said.
Spring Garden travels to Gadsden on Aug. 26 to play Coosa Christian. The Panthers return home Sept. 2 and open Class 1A, Region 6 games against Wadley. The game is expected to decide the Region 6 championship.
