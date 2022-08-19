 Skip to main content
Prep football: Panthers use big plays to mash Sand Rock

Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

SPRING GARDEN — Three big-play touchdown explosions in the first half propelled Spring Garden to a decisive 40-8 win over visiting Sand Rock at Jason Howard Field on Thursday evening. With the victory, Spring Garden ran its current winning streak to five games in five seasons against the Wildcats. The game was the season opener for both the intra-county rivals.

Spring Garden punted, lost a fumble and punted again on its first three possessions. At that point, sophomore running back Connor Bates went to work. Bates scored on runs of 61, 5 and 51 yards in the first half.

