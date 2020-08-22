Prep football: Panthers’ legacy grows with victory over Anniston

WELLBORN — The team Wellborn fans waited for keeps adding to its legacy.
Quarterback Jett Smith accounted for 187 total yards, running back Calvin Spinks scored two touchdowns, and the Panthers’ defense came up with two key fourth-down stops in a 12-7 victory over Anniston on Friday on The Hill.
The game marked the first Anniston-Wellborn showdown in football since 1999, and Wellborn closed within 17-16-1 in the all-time series. The two teams play next year at Anniston.
Friday’s much-anticipated game also marked Anniston’s first non-region game against an opponent from Calhoun County since opening the 2009 season against Alexandria.
In a scene reminiscent of Wellborn’s upset of Piedmont in last season’s regular-season finale, Wellborn fans and players celebrated victory in a game that pitted 2019 semifinalists in 3A and 4A.
Precautions related to the COVID-19 pandemic limited crowd size for Friday’s game. Teams did not shake hands as a precaution against spreading the virus, but pandemic concerns hardly dampened the mood for 12th-year Wellborn head coach Jeff Smith.
“That’s the way to start this rivalry back,” said Smith, a Wellborn graduate. “We want to make this an annual event. Look how great (this is).
“If it wasn’t for COVID, we wouldn’t have an opening.”
Wellborn returned much of its team from a year ago, including its top two producers on offense and defense.
Anniston lost several starters. Former Wellborn running backs Kentrez Hunt and Bryson Heath joined others who transferred to Anniston, but Wellborn clearly looked more advanced in the season’s first week.
“Coach Smith did a good job, and the kids played hard,” Anniston coach Rico White said. “It wasn’t our night. We had all of the opportunities in the world, and we didn’t do what we needed to do to win the game.”
Wellborn dominated statistically, 330 total yards to 184. The Panthers ran 24 of the game’s first 28 plays from scrimmage.
Anniston kept creating turnovers, however, and recovered three of Wellborn’s four fumbles. Antonio Kite also intercepted a Jett Smith pass at the 1-yard line near the end of the first half.
The first points came on a turnover. On the 14th play of Wellborn’s first drive, Jett Smith faked a handoff and turned to bootleg left. End Tahi Swink met him and stripped the ball loose, and cornerback Jacques Thomas scooped up the loose ball and ran it 86 yards for a touchdown.
“It was just scoop and score,” Thomas said. “We work on it in practice, scooping and scoring, and it happened in a game.
“Tahi Swink read the quarterback, and I just saw the ball on the ground.”
Wellborn answered with a 10-play, 63-yard drive, capped by Spinks’ 12-yard touchdown run. Anniston blocked the extra point to preserve a 7-6 lead at 10:26 of the second quarter, and that lead held into halftime.
Spinks, who rushed for 95 yards on the night, added a 17-yard touchdown run at 1:33 of the third quarter to give Wellborn the lead for good. The touchdown capped a six-play, 75-yard drive that started after Wellborn stopped Hunt for no gain on fourth down and one.
“They just made a great play,” White said. “They stood us up, and they stopped us.”
Anniston’s next best chance to score came in the fourth quarter, after recovering a Wellborn fumble. The Bulldogs moved from midfield and made it as far as Wellborn’s 17-yard line, but Devin Holder had to dive back to catch Kamron Sandlin’s pass on fourth down and eight.
“We didn’t make a good throw and came up short,” White said.
Sandlin provided the bulk of Anniston’s offense on the night, completing nine of 12 passes for 117 yards.
Wellborn got the ball back and ran out the final four minutes of the game. Jett Smith finished with 150 rushing yards, including 28 on the final possession. His sneak converted fourth and one at Anniston’s 49 with 2:30 to play.
Jett Smith and Spinks, both seniors, count among a group of Wellborn players who have played together since youth ball. They won big on the youth level, took lumps as freshmen and sophomore varsity starters in 2017 and 2018 then led the charge for a 12-2 season a year ago.
Their victories now include Piedmont in last year’s regular-season finale, Randolph County in the quarterfinals and Anniston in this season’s opener.
“When we were in junior high, we played Oxford and beat them,” Jett Smith said. “You’ve got to play the good teams to win and win big, and hearing everybody we’re kin to talking about the Anniston game, just how much it meant to them, it was big getting this win for them.”
The game came with months of leadup, and Spinks said he heard from family that played against Anniston years ago.
“I had a lot of family playing here, that I didn’t realize until this year,” he said. “I had a lot of family come through here, and they played Anniston, so it means a lot.”