Prep football: Pandemic details covered as Wellborn begins summer workouts

WELLBORN — Jeff Smith stops before entering the Ed Dupree Fieldhouse on Monday, noticing a pair of shoes and a mask lying on a brick.
The 12th-year Wellborn football coach asks nearby players who left the items. Once he learns the player’s name, he opens the door and yells the player’s name down the locker-room stairs.
Smith goes on down the stairs to make sure the 12-man group that just completed the Panthers’ first summer workout maintains distancing. He grabs a bucket and asks them all to toss their masks inside.
He’ll wash them later.
The look of concern on Smith’s face matches his attention to the details of workouts during the COVID-19 pandemic. He knows the stakes, if players wind up testing positive.
The thought never leaves the back of his mind.
“It’s going to be there the whole year,” Smith said. “I just pray it don’t happen. The worst-case scenario, they’d maybe shut us down. Just call it like it is.
“Is there a best-case scenario, if one of them gets sick? I don’t know that there is.”
Count Wellborn among the schools that resumed team activities, nearly three months after the Alabama High School Athletic Association suspended sports-related activities. The AHSAA announced nearly two weeks ago that schools could start summer workouts as early as June 1.
Some started last week. Others crank it up this week.
Smith took an extra week to plan. Last week included a meeting with parents, to explain all that coaches will do to keep their kids safe.
Smith broke down the team into groups of 12, two working in the weight room while two others worked on the practice field. Coaches rearranged the weight room so that one group worked on one side, and the other group on the other side. The two groups on the practice field worked on opposite ends.
When players reported, coaches greeted them with thermometers and logged their temperatures. Players immediately got masks and reported to the weight room or practice field, with their groups.
Groups rotated from weight room to practice field, with coaches cleaning the room in between groups.
When the day’s work was done, Smith allowed one group in the locker room at a time.
“We’ve got three coaches that’s going to clean the weight room, and me and (son and assistant coach) Judd (Smith) are going to clean this locker room,” he said. “We’ll started it over again tomorrow.”
The main goal Monday was to assess two things … how much time it took to do everything, and player conditioning after months away from organized workouts.
“We really had no offseason, as far as our winter workouts go,” Smith said. “Generally, from March to May, we make a lot of gains.
“We didn’t get that good eight weeks of weight lifting that we normally get in. We didn’t get spring-training in.”
The Anniston Star's Joe Medley took video from Monday's off-season football workouts at Wellborn High School:
That’s not the scenario Smith and the Panthers envisioned for building on their 12-2 season in 2019, which included a 3A semifinal run. Key losses include all-state offensive linemen Dylan and Dalton Gilbert.
Then again, no team has the scenario it envisioned. All any team has at this point is … something.
“Everybody’s been bored, not doing anything,” said senior quarterback and all-state linebacker Jett Smith, Jeff’s son and Judd’s younger brother. “We’re ready to get back to work. It’s been a long time without it.”
The Panthers begin work with no guarantee of a season. It all depends on whether COVID-19 resurges as Alabama and other states relax quarantine orders.
The work hardly feels normal, with so many safety guidelines to meet.
The work hardly comes in a bubble. Teams begin work amid an on-going pandemic and social unrest following the Memorial Day death of African American George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.
All four officers on the scene have been charged with various crimes. Derek Chauvin faces a second-degree murder charge.
Protests and vigils in cities around the country permeate news coverage. Jacksonville and Anniston have seen such events.
Asked if he plans to address the Floyd matter with his racially mixed team, Jeff Smith indicated he’ll stand on what he has established with his team.
“We love these kids, and we’re here for them,” he said. “I think that’s the best thing to say.”
Summer workouts give players something else to occupy their minds.
“Football is my escape from everything,” senior running back Kentrez Hunt said.