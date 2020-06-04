Prep football: Pandemic costs Weaver's Taylor valuable strength and conditioning time

For Justin Taylor, his first season as Weaver’s head football coach was about much more than wins and losses.
Taylor inherited a roster that lacked the talent and athleticism of Weaver teams from years past. Gone were 2018 seniors like Robert Gaines, Shamar Spinks and Caleb Allison. Underclassmen like Jadon Calhoun (Piedmont) and Emun Young (Jacksonville) followed them out the door through transfer.
Weaver finished the 2019 season 0-10, but all was not lost. Taylor was able to establish a set of core values for the Bearcats to follow.
“I think as a team and as a program, we established how we were going to do things, what we were going to accept and not accept,” Taylor said.
Those values included things like how to dress, how to act and how to respond under duress. They set the standard for what Taylor wants his program to look like, but also led to plenty of attrition during his first season on the job.
“We lost around 20 to 25 kids from Day 1 of spring training until the end of season,” Taylor said. “Some of those were injuries of kids who didn’t quit but didn’t finish the year, but that was only like five or six kids. So you’re talking about 20 to 25 kids who decided it wasn’t for them, transferred or got hurt.”
Taylor said that over 60 percent of his 2019 roster “had never even played much in varsity games.” For those returning, spring-practice reps would have provided an opportunity to gain much-need experience. The COVID-19 pandemic made sure that didn’t happen, but for Taylor, the loss of spring training wasn’t as great as losing valuable school days to work on strength and conditioning.
“I have all the athletes at some point during the day in the weight room or on the track. We were making progress in strength gains and speed gains. At the time that this happened, over a two-week span we had so many gains, we were really getting into what we were doing. The kids were buying in,” Taylor said. “I think that hurt us more — just making our kids faster and stronger — because if you are faster and stronger, it’s a lot easier to play football. It’s a lot easier to do things, because sometimes you can not do things perfect, but because you are fast enough or strong enough you can overcome not doing things perfect.
“So I don’t think missing spring training hurt us as much as missing those days of school.”
After two-and-a-half months of downtime, the Bearcats got back to work Monday, the first day teams were allowed to work out since the pandemic forced a shutdown in mid-March. Proper social-distancing precautions were in full effect, but Taylor was thrilled to see his guys back on campus.
“I’m more excited about that than working out or anything. We could have sat out there and played tag for all I care,” Taylor said. “Just having our guys back and seeing them interact with each other, and smiling, it was big for me and our coaching staff.”
Taylor said he expected to have a larger group to work with this year after ending last season with just 31 players.
“I think we’ll have between 35 and 45," he said. "I’m not sure the exact number quite yet, but it will be a big improvement from, you know, basically we ended up with about 24 high-school age kids of those 31 last year. So, just an influx of five or six more is big.”
More important than numbers, Taylor believes his kids are buying in this year.
“You could tell by the way they acted, the way they talked, the way they listened, the way they accepted criticism and coaching,” he said. “You could tell that there’s a change, that some of them have listened.”