Prep football: Pair of late touchdowns knock Anniston out of state playoffs

Anniston vs. Andalusia

Anniston's Jaylon Cunningham scores a TD.

 By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star

ANNISTON — Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium was the site of a dogfight between the Anniston Bulldogs and the Andalusia Bulldogs on Friday night.

With a spot in the Class 4A semifinals on the line, the dogs from Andalusia scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to score a 35-28 win, knocking out previously unbeaten Anniston.

Photos: Friday Night Sights from Anniston's quarterfinal playoff game

Photo gallery: We've got band and cheerleader photos from Friday night's playoff game at Anniston. The Bulldogs fell 35-28, but the band and cheerleaders did another great job.

