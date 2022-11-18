Prep football: Pair of late touchdowns knock Anniston out of state playoffs

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
ANNISTON — Lott-Mosby Memorial Stadium was the site of a dogfight between the Anniston Bulldogs and the Andalusia Bulldogs on Friday night.
With a spot in the Class 4A semifinals on the line, the dogs from Andalusia scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes to score a 35-28 win, knocking out previously unbeaten Anniston.
The game came down to the final seconds when TyCamren Johnson broke loose on a 53-yard punt return to give Andalusia a 35-28 lead with 23.2 seconds remaining in the final quarter. Anniston’s offense was stymied after quarterback Kamron Sandlin’s pass was intercepted by Johnson to close out the game.
“We knew Andalusia was a good team,” Anniston’s head coach Rico White said. “You look at the record and they played well all year. We just kind of, I ain’t going to say we got relaxed, but we start making a few mistakes that cost us. We had drives where turnovers killed us. We just couldn’t slow the momentum down that they gained the second half.”
1 of 15
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
Photos: Friday Night Sights from Anniston's quarterfinal playoff game
Photo gallery: We've got band and cheerleader photos from Friday night's playoff game at Anniston. The Bulldogs fell 35-28, but the band and cheerleaders did another great job.
1 of 15
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Brev'yon Allen, Armont'e Allen and Ja'kyle Robinson as the Anniston game.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
The Anniston High band entertained the crowd as usual.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
The Anniston High band entertained the crowd as usual.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
The Anniston High band entertained the crowd as usual.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
The Anniston High band entertained the crowd as usual.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
The Anniston High band entertained the crowd as usual.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Anniston's cheerleaders were ready to pump up the spirit Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Fans in the stands for Anniston's home playoff game Friday night.
By Ed Browning, Special to The Anniston Star
Anniston came out blazing in the first half rattling off three unanswered touchdowns to garner a 21-0 lead at halftime. The offense looked to be clicking on all cylinders and the defense for Anniston was not giving up much of anything.
Momentum slowly shifted in the second half in favor of the Andalusia Bulldogs. After neither team got produced on offense to begin the third quarter, Andalusia scored its first touchdown of the game with 5:54 in the third on a 10-yard run.
The Andalusia offense got it going in the fourth quarter. With 9:47 to play, Dorian Crittenden cut the Anniston lead to seven with a 3-yard touchdown run, capping a nine-play drive.
Anniston’s Malachi Taylor broke off a 19-yard rush to begin the following drive, which looked to kill Andulsia’s momentum. However, Andalusia forced an Anniston fumble and recovered it to kill the drive.
Andalusia then scored on a 13-yard rush by Noah Curry to knot it up 21-21 with 6:05 left. Anniston turned the ball over on downs again after the Curry touchdown, but Jaden Dobbins picked off Andalusia’s Jack Lathrop and returned the ball down to the 14-yard line. From there it took just three plays before Sandlin scored on a 5-yard run to give Anniston the lead at 28-21 with 2:41 left in the game.
This Anniston score did not deter the Andalusia Bulldogs as they scored directly after the Sandlin touchdown when Lathrop connected with Denson for a 46-yard touchdown pass with 1:39 remaining. Andalusia seemed to be going for two, but a false start was called, forcing an extra point try, which Byron Cobb Stewart to make it 28-28.
Anniston began its next drive pinned deep in their own territory after a nice kickoff return was called back because of a blindside block. The drive stalled, forcing Anniston to punt. That led to the Andalusia winning return.
“But overall my kids they played good. We just didn’t finish,” White said.
What to know
—It was a tale of two halves Friday night at Lott-Mosby. Anniston outgained Andalusia 250 total yards to 54 in the first half. Andalusia outgained Anniston 263 yards to 120 in the second half.
—Sandlin threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were to Jaylon Cunningham in the first half. He completed 7 of 9 passes and ran for 71 yards and one touchdown.
—Anniston’s rushing attack accumulated 192 total yards.
Who said
—White on the difference between the halves: “Momentum shift. I almost said lack of focus, but they made some adjustments that I’ll say that caused our defense some problems and we just didn’t do the things we need to do to finish the game.”
—White of this year’s senior class: “Great senior class. I mean, that’s part of the foundation. They really set the foundation. We didn’t reach our goal that we wanted to reach this year, but I’ll tell you what we had a great season overall for them. And if I was a senior as far as winning and doing things the right way, that’s a good class.”
Next up
—Anniston finished its undefeated regular season as Class 4A, Region 4 champion and state quarterfinalist. The Bulldogs’ record was 11-1 overall and 6-0 in the region. Andalusia (12-1, 6-1) advances to the semifinals where it will face region foe Montgomery Catholic (13-0, 7-0) on the road. Montgomery Catholic beat Andalusia 45-23 in Week 10 of the regular season.