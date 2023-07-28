Prep football: Oxford's offense ready to roll after successful summer

While 7-on-7 tournaments and don't translate directly to a football field on fall Friday nights, Oxford's offense found plenty of reasons to be excited this summer.
At Calhoun County media day on Friday, Oxford coach Sam Adams said that after a summer of successful tournaments, he's confident in his offensive players and how they'll fare this fall.
"We're really excited about where we are at with all of our offensive skill spots," Oxford coach Sam Adams said.
Oxford took home the championship at Gadsden City's 7-on-7 tournament and finished as the runner up in Hoover's tournament that featured talent from across the southeast.
The offense was led by standout quarterback Mason Mims, who has received multiple Power Five offers. His most recent offer is from Mississippi State.
Oxford coach Sam Adams said after Mims' dedication to spending time in the weight room to gain some muscle, he looks like a different version of himself.
"His own strength has improved he's continuing to work on what I feel like his strong points," Adams said. "Getting through progressions, understanding space in the game, how to distribute the ball and he had a really good camp season which led to some of those offers."
While Mims will serve as signal caller, he'll have plenty of talent to back him up this season.
Oxford running back Jaydon Thomas, who said that Mims helped get everyone involved during the team's 7-on-7 tournaments, will also return to help lead the offense with fellow back D.K. Wilson.
Thomas said that he's ready to take on a leadership role this season for the Yellow Jackets as he joined Adams and receiver Judd Syer on Friday.
"They both are great representatives of our program but the way they play the game and more importantly the type of people that that they are, they are two young men who have always worked extremely hard," Adams said of Thomas and Syer.
Along with Thomas faring well this summer, Oxford had a plethora of receivers shine this summer, including a pair of transfers.
Camare Hampton and Nick Hampton, a pair of brothers, both come to the Yellow Jackets from Lincoln High School. The two have already impressed this summer, with Camare Hampton drawing an offer from UAB.
Syer said that Camare Hampton will be a guy to watch this season.
"He will be the one to look out for and he'll move a lot of sticks," Syer said. "We have four starters that can change the game in a matter of seconds and we have people behind that that can do the same."
Along with the Hampton brothers and Syer, wide receiver Nick Richardson and tight ends James Tapley and Jake Lewis are also returning to give the Yellow Jackets plenty of depth.
"We have four starters that can change the game in a matter of seconds and we have people behind them that can do the same," Syer said. "We have a lot of depth and it'll help."
As Oxford prepares to head into fall camp, Adams said that he's encouraged by the versatility of offensive weapons the Yellow Jackets have at their disposal.
"Being able to have multiple guys on the field that can be big threats, we have that in different positions," Adams said. "A lot of our receiving corps, each one of those guys is very talented, they also bring a different skill set to the table."
