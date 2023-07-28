 Skip to main content
Prep football: Oxford's offense ready to roll after successful summer

1C64244D-0CA9-463D-83A5-DFCDE137818C.jpeg

Oxford football coach Sam Adams was joined by wide receiver Judd Syer (left) and running back Jaydon Thomas (right) at Calhoun County football media day on Friday.

 Tucker Webb

While 7-on-7 tournaments and don't translate directly to a football field on fall Friday nights, Oxford's offense found plenty of reasons to be excited this summer.

At Calhoun County media day on Friday, Oxford coach Sam Adams said that after a summer of successful tournaments, he's confident in his offensive players and how they'll fare this fall.

