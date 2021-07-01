Prep football: Oxford's Mitchell commits to Vandy

Miguel Mitchell has shown a knack for coming through a big moments for Oxford’s football team, and he’ll take that knack to Vanderbilt.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound rising senior safety announced his commitment via social media Thursday.
Mitchell previously announced his final five schools as Vandy, Louisiana-Lafayette, Liberty, Wake Forest and Memohis.
Mitchell became a household name among Oxford fans in 2019, when caught Trey Higgins’ tipped pass in the end zone to clinch Oxford’s victory at Pinson Valley. He also got attention when he ran down the runback on a blocked field goal in the 6A title game.
As a junior in 2020, he finished with 59 tackles, two interceptions, eight pass breakups, two caused fumbles and two recoveries.
He was a second-team selection on The Star’s 4A-6A All-Calhoun County team.
He was also an honorable-mention all-county pick in baseball, batting .210 but shining as a pinch base runner and defensive substitute.