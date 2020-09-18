Prep football: Oxford's fast-break offense helps score eighth straight win over Pell City

PELL CITY — For the eighth straight year, Oxford Yellow defeated rival Pell City as the Yellow Jackets rolled to 59-20 win Friday night at Pete Rich Stadium.
The second-ranked Yellow Jackets (4-1, 3-0 Class 6A, Region 7) shredded the Panthers for six first half touchdowns and a 41-0 halftime lead. They added three more scores in the second half in winning their fourth straight game. Pell City (1-3, 0-2) entered this one having allowed only 42 points in its three games to this point.
Quarterback Trey Higgins rushed for 110 yards on 10 carries and two touchdowns. He threw for three touchdowns, giving him 16 on the season and 1,015 passing yards.
“We have an offense where we have a lot of reads and Higgins makes a lot of good decisions out there and gets the ball in the right place," Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge on the offense said. "He takes what the defense gives us and tonight it was the run.”
Trequan Fegans scored on a 1-yard plunge to open the scoring for Oxford. Trey Higgins soon found Bakari Dailey on a 36-yard scoring pass to put the Jackets up 14-0 after one quarter.
Higgins hooked up with Rod Elston on an 18-yard pass for the Jackets' first score of the second quarter. Higgins raced 48 yards on Oxford’s next possession to put Oxford up 28-0.
Elston then picked off a Pell City pass and raced 85 yards for Oxford’s fifth touchdown. Higgins finished off the half with a 7-yard scoring run.
The starters came back out for one series in the third quarter, and Cameron Etherdge scored on an 18-yard pass from Higgins. Josh Patton ran 20 yards for another score on the next possession and the lead was 53-0.
Oxford’s back-up quarterback, Sam Robertson, scored another Yellow Jacket touchdown, while Pell City got two touchdown passes out of Baylor Smith in the second half
What to know
—Oxford is 35-19-1 all-time against Pell City and has won 14 of the last 15 meetings between the schools. Pell City last won 34-28 in 2012 in Pell City.
—Oxford scored on all five of its first half possessions.
—Friday marked the third straight game in which Trequon Fegans has had a punt return for a touchdown called back by a penalty.
—Oxford had 307 total yards in the first half, while holding the Panthers to 75 total yards.
—Oxford rushed for 283 yards in the game on 37 rushes.
Who said
—Higgins on the offense: “The line was great tonight. The big boys did a great job out there. They gave me plenty of time to find our playmakers. It all starts with the guys down front.”
—Tight end Cameron Etheredge, the coach's son who caught a touchdown pass, on his game: “I love blocking and catching the ball and doing what I can to help this team.
Next up
—Oxford will be home next week as the Yellow Jackets host Class 7A Gadsden City in a non-region contest. Pell City will be out of region play, traveling to Calera. The Yellow Jackets are 8-7 on the field all-time against the Titans and have won the last four meetings between the two schools.