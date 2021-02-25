Prep football: Oxford's Etheredge a target in Auburn search

OXFORD — Oxford High School football coach Keith Etheredge said Thursday that he’s had contact with Auburn High officials about that school’s vacant head-coaching job.
The Auburn City Schools Board of Education will have a specially called meeting Friday at noon.
“As far as right now, I’m the head football coach at Oxford High School,” said Etheredge.
He said he's not had a formal interview.
The Auburn job came open when Adam Widegarden accepted the head-coaching job at Tuscaloosa County on Feb. 8.
Auburn, a 7A school, finished as state runner-up in 2020, falling to Thompson in a dramatic finish. Thompson scored 10 points in the final 18 seconds.
Etheredge just completed his second season at Oxford. His Oxford teams have gone 25-3, winning the 6A state title in 2019. It was Oxford’s first state football title in 26 years and first ever in 6A.
The Yellow Jackets finished 11-2 in 2020, falling to Pinson Valley in the quarterfinals.
Etheredge replaced Ryan Herring in May of 2019.
Etheredge has five state championships, four at Leeds. He also had a runner-up finish at Leeds.
"I love Oxford High School and the city of Oxford," Etheredge said. "Whatever happens, that won't change."