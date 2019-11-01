OXFORD — It was a mismatch from the start as the Class 6A Oxford Yellow Jackets pounded the visiting 4A Jaguars from Sumter-Central 52-0 on Friday night at Lamar Field.
The Yellow Jackets went three-and-out and lost 13 yards on their first possession, but scored the next five times they had the ball in the first half. The Oxford defense scored two points by tackling a Jaguar back in the end zone.
Oxford rushed for 227 yards in the first half and needed only 36 yards passing. Trey Higgins scored on a 10-yard run and Zay Britt took an end around 66 yards for the second score. After the safety, J.B. Carlisle added two 4-yard touchdowns, and Britt scored his second touchdown on a 2-yard run. The Yellow Jackets led 37-0 at the half on just 24 offensive snaps.
The clock was moved to just eight minutes a quarter in the second half and was running non-stop. The Oxford offensive reserves ran only one play in the third quarter, but made it count as quarterback Samuel Robertson found Torrence Vincent in the end zone from 30 yards out.
Alonzo Adams picked off a Jaguar pass in the fourth quarter, and five plays later, Rodney Taylor scored on a 14-yard run. The snap on the two-point attempt was bobbled, but Britt picked it up and hit Miguel Mitchell in the end zone for the final points of the night.
Andrew Warhurst made all six of his extra point tries.
What to know
—Sumter began its football program in 2011 and is 15-75 all-time. The Jaguars are now 0-4 all-time against the Yellow Jackets.
—It was senior night as the Yellow Jackets will graduate 22 seniors.
—There is a possibility that Oxford’s first four play-off games would be at home. If Mae Jemison beats Cullman in the first round of the playoffs, and Pinson Valley and Clay-Chalkville win until they meet Oxford, then Oxford would have four straight home games.
Who said
—Oxford coach Keith Etheredge on the game: "It is good being here at Oxford this year and being able to win the region in our first year. There is a lot of tradition here and in our region. It is the toughest region in the state and to be able to win it over teams like Pinson, Clay, Gardendale means a lot to me, personally. Huffman and Shades Valley were very competitive but had injuries problems like we have had.”
—Etheredge on the injuries this season: “We have had a lot of injuries from the middle part of the season, but we are starting to get healthy. We have had a couple of linemen hurt, but will get one back and maybe the other one as we get into the play-offs.”
Next up
—Oxford (9-1) will be at home next week to play Chelsea in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs. The winner plays the winner of the Cullman-Mae Jemison game the following week. Sumter Central finished its season at 1-9.