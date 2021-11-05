Prep football: Oxford wins again: 'it just feels great to prove the haters wrong'

OXFORD — Miguel Mitchell and the Oxford Yellow Jackets continue to prove their detractors wrong.
Thanks in large part to three second-quarter turnovers forced by the Oxford defense, two of which were created by Mitchell, the Yellow Jackets rallied to beat Chelsea 30-20 in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs at Lamar Field on Friday.
“A lot of people said we weren’t going to get here, and it just feels great to prove the haters wrong,” Mitchell said.
Oxford found itself in a 14-0 hole after the first quarter, but Mitchell picked off a Hayden Garrison pass early in the second, setting up Sam Robertson’s 25-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Wilson.
With the Yellow Jackets trailing 17-13, Garrison swung the ball out to Emerson Russell, who raced down the Chelsea sideline, picking up 42 yards before Mitchell ran him down, forcing a fumble that Daevon Larkins recovered. Mitchell called it a hustle play.
“I just chased the dude down, and I punched the ball, because I saw it hanging out,” he said.
The Yellow Jackets failed to put points on the board on the ensuing possession, but Jaden Dobbins intercepted the next pass Garrison threw.
Robertson found Judd Syer for 28 yards on fourth-and-13 to keep the ensuing drive alive. Two plays later, Robertson hit Syer in the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown with 10 seconds to play in the half. The ball was initially batted in the air, but Syer was somehow able to corral it, helping the Yellow Jackets turn a 14-0 deficit into a 20-17 halftime lead.
“The turnovers right there were huge,” Oxford coach Sam Adams said. “That’s the whole momentum of the game that changed right there. … If we don’t get those turnovers then it could’ve been a lot different kind of game. In playoff football, every turnover can be the one that changes the game, and our guys capitalized off the ones that we got.”
Larkins recovered the opening kickoff of the second half when the Hornets failed to react after the ball found a soft spot. The Yellow Jackets pushed their lead to 27-17 on a 1-yard quarterback sneak from Robertson.
Chelsea got within a touchdown with 11:05 to play on a 43-yard field goal from John Seymour, but Oxford went to the ground game late, chewing up more than eight minutes of game clock with an 18-play drive that ended in a Rey Barrea 35-yard field goal.
What to know
—Robertson completed 18 of 26 passes for 203 yards and three touchdowns. E’mari Carroll, who finished with four catches for 104 yards, caught a short pass from Robertson and raced 85 yards for a second-quarter touchdown. Syer caught four passes for 43 yards.
—Jaydon Thomas led the ground game with 68 yards on 14 carries.
—Jordan Dobbins and Caleb Tinner each recorded a sack on defense.
Who said
—Adams on the win: “This is the team that they said couldn’t do it, little ol’ Oxford. Little ol’ Oxford is still plugging away.”
—Adams on Oxford’s final drive: “In playoff time you’re going to have to pound the ball down some peoples throats at times, even when they know you’re going to run it. That’s what we were able to do and effectively kind of seal the game.”
Next up
—Oxford (7-4) will travel to Pinson Valley (8-3) for a second-round matchup next week.