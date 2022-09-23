Prep football: Oxford starts fast, but unbeaten Hartselle finishes even faster

OXFORD — Oxford went toe-to-toe with undefeated Hartselle on Friday night.
For a half.
The wheels came off for the Yellow Jackets in the third quarter and the Tigers cruised to a 69-21 win.
It made for a very unhappy homecoming at Lamar Field.
Hartselle, which came in ranked No. 6 in Class 6A, forced two Oxford turnovers and Ri Fletcher returned a punt for a touchdown, allowing the Tigers to outscore the Yellow Jackets 31-0 in the third quarter.
“I’ve got to do a better job of getting the guys prepared to play all four quarters,” Oxford head coach Sam Adams said.
The Yellow Jackets offense did its part in the first half to keep Oxford in the ballgame. Quarterback Mason Mims completed 21 of 27 passes for 250 yards through the first two quarters. His 32-yard pass to Nick Richardson gave Oxford its first lead of the game at 14-10. After Eli Tidwell returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown for Hartselle, Mims responded by finding Judd Syer for a 9-yard score that gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-17 cushion.
The Tigers scored 52 unanswered points after that.
“Offensively, the first two quarters of the game, we played really solid. I think we had 275 yards at the half and had done a lot of things well,” Adams said.
“And then, third quarter, we turn it over twice and the game gets away from us pretty quick.”
What to know
—Mims finished the game 28-for-38 for 303 yards. Richarded led the Yellow Jackets in receiving with 94 yards on five catches. Syer had eight catches for 71 yards. Jaylin Taylor caught five balls for 68 yards, and James Tapley had four receptions for 38 yards.
—Caleb Wynn led Oxford’s ground game, finishing with 87 yards on 18 carries. He scored the Yellow Jackets’ first touchdown on a 3-yard run.
—Hartselle put up points in all three phases. On special teams, the Tigers blocked a punt that set up their first score, a 1-yard run by Fletcher, and scored on both punt and kick returns. Kicker Crawford Lang made field goals of 43 and 31 yards. On defense, Drake Borden had an interception and returned a fumble for a touchdown. The Tigers offense was led by quarterback Jack Smith, who threw for 196 yards, rushed for 57 and caught a 24-yard pass. He had touchdown runs of 37, 9 and 2 yards and threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Tidwell, who led Hartselle in receiving with five catches for 91 yards. Lincoln Bryant scored the Tigers’ final touchdown on a 48-yard run.
Who said
—Adams on Hartselle: “They big-played us to death on offense, and then big-played us to death on special teams, and we just couldn’t maintain our level of play on the offensive side to kind of hold serve with them. We’ve just got to get back to the drawing board and figure out what buttons we’ve got to push to be a little bit more competitive next week”
Next up
—Oxford (3-3, 2-1 Class 6A, Region 6) will travel to play rival Pell City next week. Hartselle (6-0, 2-0 Class 6A, Region 7) travels to Muscle Shoals.