Prep football: Oxford sprints past Fort Payne to wrap up region crown

FORT PAYNE — The Oxford Yellow Jackets took their No. 1 Class 6A team into Fort Payne on Friday night and clinched the Region 7 championship by thrashing the Wildcats 49-14.
“It is kind of our starting point for the rest of the season,” Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge said. "A battle for the region title, a game with a 7A powerhouse (against Central-Phenix City), and then the playoffs. It does not get any better for us. It is an exciting time for Oxford football.”
Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins scored three touchdowns and passed for 306 yards on 17-of-21 passing for four touchdowns. He ran for 119 yards on 13 carries.
Fort Payne got on the board first after a 45-yard drive set the Wildcats up in excellent field position. Darrell Prater scored on a 1-yard plunge on fourth down for a 7-0 lead.
Oxford came right back with two scoring drives. Higgins exploded for a 37- yard run to cap a 75-yard drive. He then hooked up with wide receiver Roc Taylor on an 8-yard scoring pass for another Oxford score to give Oxford a 14-7 halftime lead.
Fantastic blocked FG and TD return for @GoBigOHS Jackets stinging now, lead @FortPayneHSFTB 42-14 w/7:22 to goI believe the region champ has been crowned #alpreps @BenThomasPreps @jmedley_star pic.twitter.com/rtvPbgne0V— Josh Bean (@jbeanpoll) October 24, 2020
It took Oxford less than a minute to score in the third quarter as Higgins found Taylor on a pass in the flats, and Taylor turned it into a 35-yard touchdown pass. The scoring just kept coming after that as the Yellow Jackets scored on their last five possessions of the game.
Higgins scored on runs of 1 and 4 yards. Trevon Fegans scored on a block of a field goal and return of 64 yards and Higgins wrapped up the scoring with a 59 yard bomb to Warren Britt.
What to know
—Fort Payne punter and field-goal kicker Alex McPherson has a strong leg. He boomed a 75-yard punt in the game. He has one brother that kicked for Florida and another brother for Louisiana Tech. The junior is weighing several offers currently on the table.
—Oxford piled up 554 yards of offense, while Fort Payne had 166 yards. The game was kept reasonably close for three quarters due to 198 yards in penalties against Oxford, which ran four straight plays that totaled 258 yards and the first three were all called back.
Who said
—Higgins on the game: “We tried to stay positive during all the penalties and figured they would eventually quit throwing a flag and we could score some points.”
—Fegans on his return of the blocked field goal for a score: “I went inside and Miguel took the blocker with him and I got a hand on the field goal and got a great bounce and jut took it all the way in.”
—Taylor on his game: “I had a real good night (seven catches, 104 yards and two touchdowns) and was able to help the team win. I was surprised that I was not double-teamed tonight.”
Next up
—Oxford (8-1, 6-0 region) will be back at home Thursday night for a match with Class 7A No. 7 Central-Phenix City. The Red Devils were state champions in 2018 and runner-up in 2019. They have lost three games to Hoover, Thompson and Eufuala by a total of just 13 points. It will be televised on WOPM-TV across the state.
—Fort Payne is 6-3, 5-1 in the region.