Prep football: Oxford shows rust early, finds groove to beat Arab

OXFORD — Whether it was an overthrown pass here, penalties there or lights going dark over yonder, Oxford’s return from an open date felt like it Thursday.
Class 6A’s top-ranked team awoke, however, and continued its romp through Region 7 with a 42-14 victory over stubborn Arab on Lamar Field.
So went a game moved from Friday to Thursday in anticipation of inclement weather connected to Hurricane Delta.
Oxford (6-1, 4-0) put up 520 yards in total offense while winning its sixth game in a row, but this one felt more like work than Oxford’s other region games this season. Big plays didn’t come as easily.
“We didn’t do terrible,” senior all-state quarterback Trey Higgins said. “But we didn’t do what we’ve been doing, what we’re capable of doing and what we expect to do, but we came out with a win.”
Oxford missed five-star defensive back/receiver/running back/kick returner Trequon Fegans, who sat out with his brothers on the team because of COVID-19-related contact tracing. They’ve been quarantined since Oxford’s 49-14 rout of Gadsden City on Sept. 25.
“They were close contact with somebody,” Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. “They’ve been out for a couple of weeks, right after the game, that following Monday. We’ll get them back Monday.”
It meant more opportunity for former Donoho all-state running back/safety Rod Elston. He rushed for 79 yards for Oxford, including a 4-yard touchdown run. His third-quarter interception and 34-yard return set up a Higgins touchdown sneak to make it 35-14.
“I’m sad that Trequon wasn’t back, and I’m ready for him to get back,” Elston said. “I was a little gassed, but it felt good to be able to run and make the plays that I did today with a great team.”
Higgins hit on 17 of 23 passes for 261 yards, including touchdown passes of 48 yards to Javon Glenn, 5 yards to Camden Etheredge and 43 yards to Roc Taylor. Higgins also rushed for 76 yards and scores of 1 and 4 yards, but it didn’t feel like Oxford from before the open date.
The Yellow Jackets built halftime leads of 42-0, 42-0, 41-0 and 35-0 before the open date. It was 21-7 Friday, with misadventures.
Higgins missed a wide-open Taylor deep on Oxford’s first possession. Higgins also threw short on back-shoulder attempt to Taylor, and Arab’s John Wesson Johnson intercepted the pass to kill a scoring threat.
Taylor exited the game with a dislocated finger for a time after the interception but returned with fingers taped together and caught his third-quarter touchdown bomb.
Perhaps nothing typified the night more for Oxford than two failed attempts to let offensive lineman Brandon Kirksey score from the 1-yard line. Arab stopped the first play, and Kirksey fumbled on the second.
The night also saw lights over the visiting side go dark after Higgins’ touchdown pass to Glenn in the first quarter, forcing a delay. Play resumed with lights still out, and three Oxford penalties helped the Arabian Knights (4-4, 2-3) drive 80 yards to tie the game on Mathew Turnage’s 37-yard run at 3:56 of the first quarter.
Arab also closed to within 28-14 on Aidan Cox’s 14-yard fade pass to Spencer Strickland in the third quarter, one play after Turnage took a Cox pass 46 yards to set it up.
Arab, coached by former Oxford assistant Lee Ozmint, who had other former Oxford assistants on his staff, milked the play clock all night, limiting Oxford’s possessions. The Arabian Knights also “brought the house” on defense, Higgins said.
“That’s a testament to Coach Ozmint and his staff,” Keith Etheredge said. “They do a great job, and they know a lot of these kids over here.”