OXFORD — It was a complete performance on offense and defense for the Oxford Yellow Jackets as they rolled past Gadsden City 49-7 on Friday night at Lamar Field. It marked Oxford's fourth straight win over the visiting Titans.
The Yellow Jackets (2-0) dominated on both sides of the ball in the first half as they opened a 28-0 halftime lead. In that first half, Oxford passed for 200 yards and rushed for 95 yards on offense and held Gadsden City to 2 total yards and no first downs on just 20 plays.
A 63-yard touchdown called back on a penalty and a fumble at the Titans' 5-yard line were the only mistakes made by the Jackets in a brilliant first-half performance. Trey Higgins completed 9 of 13 for 156 yards in the first half
First-year head coach Keith Etheredge showed that Oxford is going to be a different animal this year as they scored on a pass off a fake punt on its first drive of the game. On fourth-and-four, punter Zay Britt fired a 46-yard touchdown pass to Trequon Fegans to put Oxford on the board early.
Britt threw a second touchdown pass in the first quarter, as he had to move to quarterback when Yellow Jackets starter Higgins had his helmet come off and had to sit out a play. Britt connected with Devion Ball over the middle for 18 yards
The second quarter was much the same as Higgins connected on a 57-yard screen pass to J.B. Carlisle and Carlisle punched another score in from one yard out for a 28-0 halftime lead.
The Titans got their offense going on the first drive of the second half as they chewed up six minutes on the clock with Jaylon Lawson scoring a touchdown to chop the lead to 28-7.
Oxford wasted no time in answering, as the Yellow Jackets used a big pass play from Higgins to Ball to set up a one yard dive by Carlisle for his third touchdown.
Antwon Fegans picked off an errant Jordan pass on the Titans' next drive and rambled 50 yards to give the Yellow Jackets a 42-7 lead after three quarters.
Higgins ended the game completing 11 of 17 passes for 208 yards and the one touchdown. Carlisle added 74 yards on 13 rushes and three touchdowns. He also had two receptions for 47 yards
Ball had six receptions for 107 yards and a score
It was the fourth straight win for Oxford in the series.
Sixth-ranked Oxford will be at Pell City next week, while the Titans will be at Sparkman. Both games are region openers.