Prep football: Oxford scores early and often to put away Southside

SOUTHSIDE — The fans had little time to settle in Barney Hood Stadium on Friday night before the Oxford Yellow Jackets had blistered the scoreboard for four quick touchdowns and had two more called back.
They did it in a little less than eight minutes into the game.
Oxford went on to take a 56-0 win over the previously unbeaten Panthers and looked strong in doing so.
Trequon Fegans set up the first touchdown for the Yellow Jackets when he ran a punt back 53 yards to the Panther 3-yard line. Quarterback Trey Higgins scored on the next play.
Higgins then completed a 35-yard scoring pass to Roc Taylor. Another long pass to Taylor set up a 10-yard touchdown pass from Higgins to Shannon Morris. Moments later, a 98-yard interception return by Fegans would've counted for another touchdown, but a penalty called it back. Oxford got the ball at the 20 and wound up scoring anyway, as Warren Britt got the touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Higgins.
Higgins scored on a 38-yard run in the second quarter and hit Bakari Dailey on a 18-yard pass to close out the first half scoring with Oxford up 42-0.
What to know
—Oxford is now 16-1 all-time against Southside and has won the last 13 meetings between the schools. Southside’s only win came in 1980 in the first round of the playoffs.
—The Yellow Jackets crossed the goal line six times in their first nine plays, with one being called back due to a penalty and the other was called out of bounds on the six yard line.
—It was the second straight week that Oxford enjoyed a 42-0 halftime lead.
—Junior defensive back Trequon Fegans may be the best running back in the state if the Yellow Jackets could afford to play him on offense. He returned a punt 53 yards and an interception 98 yards in the game. He has carried twice for 28 yards rushing this season, with long punt returns in all four games this season.
—Higgins completed 10 of 16 passes for 132 yards and four touchdowns — all in the first half. That gives him 696 yards and 13 touchdowns for the season.
—Oxford had 199 yards of offense in the first half to 36 yards for Southside.
Who said
—Higgins on the win: "We still have some things to clean up, but our goal is to get the win and it is always good to get the win. Our line blocked our tails off tonight and that is where it all starts to be good, You have to be good in the trenches to win.”
—Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge on the win: “We got to play some young guys and we scored really quick tonight. We wanted to bring our starters out for one more series in the second half, but when one of their players went down with a leg injury and there was a long delay, we decided to get them out of there.”
—Defensive back Rod Elston on the win: "We still have a lot to work on and some little things to fix, but we have not played our best game yet, so we have to keep working."
Next up
—Oxford (3-1, 2-0 in Region 4) will be on the road next week for the fourth time this year, as the Yellow Jackets travel to meet arch-rival region foe Pell City. Southside (3-1, 1-1) will travel to Arab next week for a region matchup.