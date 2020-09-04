Prep football: Oxford scores early and often as Jackets handle Scottsboro

OXFORD — Second-ranked Oxford needed only 22 plays to score 42 first-half points as the Yellow Jackets opened up Class 6A, Region 7 play with a 42-14 blasting of Scottsboro.
The Wildcats were coming off a playoff appearance a year ago and had a solid offense coming back, but the Yellow Jackets scored early and often to build a 42-0 halftime advantage.
The Yellow Jackets showed no letdown after their tough first two games against 7A top-ranked 7A Thompson and 5A second ranked Pleasant Grove.
Quarterback Trey Higgins was firing bombs all over the field as he completed touchdown passes of 80, 47, 68 and 58 yards in the first half for Oxford (2-1). Warren Britt caught the first score of 80 yards, while Roc Taylor scored on the 47- and 68-yard plays. Camden Etheredge caught the 58-yard touchdown pass.
Shannon Morris and Higgins scored touchdowns on runs of 4 and 8 yards, respectively. Oxford scored on every one of its first-half possessions while rolling up 399 yards to 89 yards for the Wildcats.
The Wildcats scored a couple of second-half touchdowns against the Oxford reserves , who picked up some valuable playing time.
What to know
—Higgins completed 9 of 10 for 324 yards and four touchdowns before retiring for the night in the second quarter. For the year, he has completed 37 of 56 for 689 yards and 10 touchdowns.
—Taylor caught two passes for 107 yards, while Britt had two grabs for 127 yards
—This is the third meeting between these two schools, as they last played in 1960, with Oxford winning 26-0.
—Scottsboro (0-2) is coached by Don Jacobs, who some might remember as an Alabama quarterback 1978 to 1980. He was a backup on the1978 and 1979 national championship teams and a starter on the 1980 team.
Who said
—Oxford coach Keith Etheredge on the Scottsboro coach: “Jacobs is one of the great coaches in the state. I have so much respect for him as I have looked up to him as I began my coaching career. He has been someone that I have called for advice and he has always been there for me.”
—Higgins on the win: "It always feels good to get a win. The receivers ran some good routes. We still have some things to clean up and have to keep getting better. They came out in the coverage we thought they would and we were able to get deep balls on them.”
—Taylor on the win: “It was an easy night compared to the first two weeks. We wanted to come out with that same intensity and show everybody we have a good team.”
—Delvon Fegans on picking off a pass in the second quarter: "We were in a Cover-2, and I almost did not get it because my helmet was fogged up, but I hung on.”
Next up
—Oxford will be on the road next week for the third time in four games, as they travel to meet region foe Southside-Gadsden (3-0). Scottsboro will return home for a non-region matchup with Arab.