Prep football: Oxford sails past Briarwood, will face Pinson Valley next

OXFORD — The Oxford Yellow Jackets shook off an early touchdown from visiting Briarwood Christian to roar back and defeat the Lions 35-14 on Friday night in Oxford.
"Briarwood is a real good football team, well coached," Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. "They have been in these types of games before. I was proud of the kids' fight out there tonight. Our defensive backs did a great job in their coverages in the game.”
The victory moved Oxford (11-1) into the quarterfinals of the Class 6A state playoffs. The Yellow Jackets will face a familiar foe — Pinson Valley, which had won two straight state titles before Oxford beat the Indians in last year's semifinals. Oxford also won a regular-season meeting with Pinson Valley last season.
On Friday, Oxford had some early trouble before sailing through its second-round game.
Briarwood picked up 68 yards on that opening drive, but managed only 98 yards the rest of the night.
The Yellow Jackets bounced back on a pair of 8-yard touchdown runs from Keeshon Siosi and quarterback Trey Higgins found Roc Taylor for a 49 yard touchdown to take a 21-7 halftime lead.
Oxford took the second half kickoff 68 yard in 11 plays, scoring on a 14-yard pass from Higgins to Taylor to increase the lead to 28-7.
Late in the third quarter, Briarwood trimmed the advantage back to 14 when the Lions' Parker Hutson intercepted a pass and returned in 15 yards for a touchdown.
Trequan Fegans had a 67-yard sprint to set up Oxford’s last score on a 1-yard run by Higgins.
What to know
—Oxford came into this game leading all of Class 6A in scoring with an average of 45.4 points a game. Briarwood led Class 6A in defense, allowing only 10.6 points a game.
—Higgins ran for 98 yards on 23 carries and one touchdown, while completing 11 of 17 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. He now has passed for 3,500 yards and 40 touchdowns on the year while running for 16 scores.
—This was Oxford’s 10th straight win and seventh straight playoff victory.
Who said
—Higgins on the Briarwood defense: “There was a reason Briarwood is one of the top defenses in the state. They knew what to do with their schemes, and they hit hard. I am going to be sore after this one.”
—Miguel Mitchell on his 55-yard fumble return and interception for the Yellow Jackets: "I just read the quarterback’s eyes. We had seen that on film, and I was kind of expecting the pass. I was just glad to be able to help the team win the game. Our coaches just do a great job every week getting us ready to play.”
Next up
—Oxford will be on the road next week as they go to Pinson Valley (10-2). The Jackets were in the same region last year with the Indians. Briarwood Christian finished the season at 8-3.