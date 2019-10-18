OXFORD — Clay-Chalkville halted Oxford's perfect season with a come-from-behind 26-21 win Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets led 14-7 at home with six minutes left in the third period, but they couldn't hold the lead.
In the Class 6A, Region 6 standings, Pinson Valley (6-2, 5-1) leads and has played all of its region games. Oxford (7-1, 4-1) and Gardendale (7-1, 4-1) are tied for second but play each other at Oxford next week. If the Yellow Jackets win, they'll clinch a tie with Pinson Valley and will get the top seed for the playoffs based on its earlier win over the Indians.
With Oxford ahead 14-7, Clay-Chalkville put together a 75-yard drive, aided by three 15-yard penalties. In addition, the Cougars picked off a fumble in mid-air at the Oxford 14 and got a safety on a ball snapped out of the end zone.
Oxford put together two quick touchdowns to start the third quarter as Trey Higgins hooked up with Jaylen Swain and Roc Taylor for scoring passes.
After Clay-Chalkville scored 19 straight points to take the lead, Higgins hit Taylor on an 18-yard touchdown pass to cut the margin to five points. Oxford's last drive ended on an incomplete pass at the 10-yard line
The Cougars scooted 68 yards in five plays on their opening possession of the game and overcome two penalties to get the lead. Cougars quarterback Damion Ward hit Ed Osley on a 26-yard wheel route for the score. The Jackets held them to just 16 yards and one first down the rest of the half.
Oxford had a long run by Higgins called back on its opening drive and two other first half Jacket drives ended up with Clay-Chalkville interceptions in the end zone. Oxford had a 146-111 yard edge in total yards in the first half.
What to know
—The last four games between these two rivals had been played at Clay. The last time the Cougars played in Oxford was in 2012 with the Cougars winning 25-16.
—Higgins had only four interceptions all year, but had two in the end zone in the first half. Oxford had five turnovers in the game and 115 yards in penalties.
Who said
—Oxford coach Keith Etheredge on the game: “Our hats go off to the Cougars, our defense played well, but the penalties just killed us all night.”
—Clay-Chalkville coach William Gilmer on the game: “This was a huge win for us. We had to keep those (Oxford) receivers in front of us to have a chance to win and we did. Oxford has a great football team ,and it was an important win for us as we head toward the playoffs.”
Next up
—Oxford will be at home next week to face the Gardendale with a Region 6 title up for grabs. Clay-Chalkville will travel to Huffman for a Region 6 game.