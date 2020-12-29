Prep football: Oxford’s Higgins, Piedmont’s Hayes and Smith, Wellborn’s Smith repeat as finalists for top ASWA awards

Four returnees lead the way as eight players from The Anniston Star’s coverage area earned spots as finalists for Alabama Sports Writers Association back or lineman of the year.
Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins is once again a finalist for Class 6A back of the year. Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes is a finalist for 3A back of the year, and teammate Sean Smith, a defensive lineman and tight end, is a lineman-of-the-year finalist for the third straight year.
Wellborn quarterback/linebacker Jett Smith also returns as a finalist for 3A lineman of the year.
All four players were among the seven from Calhoun County named finalists in 2019. Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins was 4A back of the year. Oxford defensive lineman Jaylen Swain was a lineman-of-the-year finalist in 6A, and Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas was a finalist for 2A back of the year.
The ASWA votes for its annual all-state team then votes for three finalists for back and lineman of the year across seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and AISA. Alabama’s Mr. Football is chosen from the group.
The ASWA has not announced whether there will be the customary banquet in Montgomery. No date has been set to announce backs and linemen of the year or Mr. Football.
This year’s list of finalists also includes two stars from Handley’s run to a 4A state title. Running back Tae Meadows and defensive end/linebacker Dylan Brooks made the list.
Also making the list is Clay Central defensive lineman Jay Ford in 5A and Spring Garden’s Luke Welsh in 2A.
Class 7A backs
Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville
Conner Harrell, Thompson
Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City
Class 7A linemen
Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson
Terry Kirksey, Baker
Ian Jackson, Prattville
Class 6A backs
Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery
Trey Higgins, Oxford
GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley
Class 6A linemen
Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery
Lee Hunter, Blount
JonDarius Morgan, Huffman
Class 5A backs
Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's
Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove
Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove
Class 5A linemen
Jay Ford, Central-Clay Co.
Lucas Taylor, St. Paul's
Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay
Class 4A backs
Trent Davis, Etowah
Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.
Tae Meadows, Handley
Class 4A linemen
Dylan Brooks, Handley
Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.
Robert Woodyard, Williamson
Class 3A backs
Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery
Jackson Hayes, Piedmont
Ike Rowell, Fyffe
Class 3A linemen
Caleb Lyles, Fyffe
Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn
Sean Smith, Piedmont
Class 2A backs
Kelston Fikes, Leroy
Martavious Glanton, Abbeville
Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible
Class 2A linemen
Rico Dozier, Abbeville
Caden Story, Lanett
Luke Welsh, Spring Garden
Class 1A backs
Devontae Causey, Millry
Rashaad Coleman, Florala
Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage
Class 1A linemen
Carson Jones, Brantley
Zacchaeus Reese, Florala
Jamarcus Williams, Linden
AISA backs
Payton Allen, Chambers Aca.
Landon Sims, Escambia Aca.
Mayes White, Pike Liberal Arts
AISA linemen
Reid Compton, Crenshaw Chr.
Eli Richey, Southern Aca.
B.J. Snellgrove, Glenwood