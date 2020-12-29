You are the owner of this article.
Prep football: Oxford’s Higgins, Piedmont’s Hayes and Smith, Wellborn’s Smith repeat as finalists for top ASWA awards

Kirsten Fiscus

Four returnees lead the way as eight players from The Anniston Star’s coverage area earned spots as finalists for Alabama Sports Writers Association back or lineman of the year.

Oxford quarterback Trey Higgins is once again a finalist for Class 6A back of the year. Piedmont quarterback Jack Hayes is a finalist for 3A back of the year, and teammate Sean Smith, a defensive lineman and tight end, is a lineman-of-the-year finalist for the third straight year.

Wellborn quarterback/linebacker Jett Smith also returns as a finalist for 3A lineman of the year.

All four players were among the seven from Calhoun County named finalists in 2019. Jacksonville running back Rontarius Wiggins was 4A back of the year. Oxford defensive lineman Jaylen Swain was a lineman-of-the-year finalist in 6A, and Ohatchee running back Domonique Thomas was a finalist for 2A back of the year.

The ASWA votes for its annual all-state team then votes for three finalists for back and lineman of the year across seven Alabama High School Athletic Association classifications and AISA. Alabama’s Mr. Football is chosen from the group.

The ASWA has not announced whether there will be the customary banquet in Montgomery. No date has been set to announce backs and linemen of the year or Mr. Football.

This year’s list of finalists also includes two stars from Handley’s run to a 4A state title. Running back Tae Meadows and defensive end/linebacker Dylan Brooks made the list.

Also making the list is Clay Central defensive lineman Jay Ford in 5A and Spring Garden’s Luke Welsh in 2A.

Class 7A backs

Armoni Goodwin, Hewitt-Trussville

Conner Harrell, Thompson

Joseph McKay, Central-Phenix City

Class 7A linemen

Jeremiah Alexander, Thompson

Terry Kirksey, Baker

Ian Jackson, Prattville

Class 6A backs

Reginald Davis, Lee-Montgomery

Trey Higgins, Oxford

GaQuincy McKinstry, Pinson Valley

Class 6A linemen

Anquin Barnes, Lee-Montgomery

Lee Hunter, Blount

JonDarius Morgan, Huffman

Class 5A backs

Javonte Graves-Billips, St. Paul's

Chris Lewis, Pleasant Grove

Zyquez Perryman, Pleasant Grove

Class 5A linemen

Jay Ford, Central-Clay Co.

Lucas Taylor, St. Paul's

Jeremiah Williams, Ramsay

Class 4A backs

Trent Davis, Etowah

Kamari Lassiter, American Chr.

Tae Meadows, Handley

Class 4A linemen

Dylan Brooks, Handley

Deontae Lawson, Mobile Chr.

Robert Woodyard, Williamson

Class 3A backs

Myles Butler, Catholic-Montgomery

Jackson Hayes, Piedmont

Ike Rowell, Fyffe

Class 3A linemen

Caleb Lyles, Fyffe

Jett Smith, Walter Wellborn

Sean Smith, Piedmont

Class 2A backs

Kelston Fikes, Leroy

Martavious Glanton, Abbeville

Peyton Higgins, Mars Hill Bible

Class 2A linemen

Rico Dozier, Abbeville

Caden Story, Lanett

Luke Welsh, Spring Garden

Class 1A backs

Devontae Causey, Millry

Rashaad Coleman, Florala

Brayden Kyle, Decatur Heritage

Class 1A linemen

Carson Jones, Brantley

Zacchaeus Reese, Florala

Jamarcus Williams, Linden

AISA backs

Payton Allen, Chambers Aca.

Landon Sims, Escambia Aca.

Mayes White, Pike Liberal Arts

AISA linemen

Reid Compton, Crenshaw Chr.

Eli Richey, Southern Aca.

B.J. Snellgrove, Glenwood

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.

