OXFORD — It was a long two weeks off for the Oxford Yellow Jackets, and the rust showed, but Oxford finally got things rolling as they pulled away to a 45-6 win over the visiting Huffman Vikings in Class 6A, Region 6.
The Jackets rolled up 31 second-half points to break open a tight 14-6 first-half contest and move into undisputed first place in Region 6. Oxford (6-0, 3-0) is the only team unbeaten in Region 6 after Pinson Valley’s 21-0 win over Gardendale on Friday night.
Quarterback Trey Higgins ran for two scores and threw a 15 yard touchdown pass in that second-half outburst.
Andrew Warhurst added a 27-yard field goal, and Camden Etheredge scored on a 1-yard touchdown in the final quarter.
It was a miserable first half for the officials, as they threw 22 flags on both teams. Huffman had 14 and Oxford eight penalties. Only four happened during play as both teams were jumping offside. The Vikings controlled the first six minutes of the opening quarter with a 12-play, 53-yard drive that saw them overcome seven offensive penalties. A 48-yard pass to the 2-yard line set up the first score of the game as quarterback Jayden Evans connected with Jakolbie Smith on a 5-yard scoring pass on fourth down. The snap was mishandled on the extra point, and Huffman led 6-0.
The Jackets bounced back with two touchdowns on a 5-yard run by Trequon Fegans and a 33-yard touchdown pass from Higgins to Rock Taylor on a third-and-goal. Oxford missed a 35-yard field goal, and Huffman intercepted a Higgins pass at the 1-yard line to snuff out another drive.
What to know
—There were 10 penalties before the Oxford offense could get off its first play. Eight of those penalties were on Huffman. Huffman finished the game with 23 penalties, while 20 were dead-ball penalties. Oxford had 10 penalties in the game.
—Trequon Fegans filled in for starting Yellow Jackets running back J.B. Carlisle, who was injured early in the Pinson Valley game two weeks ago. Carlisle suffered broken ribs and his status is unclear as to when he will return. Fegans rushed for 32 yards on eight carries.
—"I am hoping to be back for Clay-Chalkville,” Carlisle said.
—Higgins rushed for 135 yards on 10 carries and threw for 102 yards. Taylor caught six passes for 97 yards
Who said
—Oxford head coach Keith Etheredge on the game: “We did what we had to do to when the game. It was an ugly win, But Higgins played great. We had to involve some guys on offense on short notice, and I think they did well at running back.”
—Etheredge on the running back situation with J.B. Carlisle out: “Fegans and Keeshon Siaosi are two good players, and they did a good job for filling in for J.B.”
Next up
—Oxford will be on the road next to face Shades Valley in a Region 6 matchup. Huffman (2-5, 1-3) will be at Pinson Valley.