Prep football: Oxford rebounds from consecutive losses to sprint past Pell City

PELL CITY — After two tough weeks, Oxford is back to having a big-picture conversation about the playoffs.
Mason Mims passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and Oxford roared to a 35-point halftime lead en route to a 38-13 rout of winless Pell City in Class 6A, Region 6 play Friday.
The win comes on the heels of Oxford’s consecutive losses to Pinson Valley and Hartselle in games that were close at halftime and became routs at home.
Oxford improved to 4-3 overall, 3-1 in Region 6 with region games against Clay-Chalkville and Center Point remaining before the regular-season finale against Jacksonville.
Through Friday’s action, Clay-Chalkville leads the region at 3-0. Oxford and Center Point are tied at 3-1. Pinson Valley is 2-1, having lost to Clay-Chalkville, but holds the head-to-head tiebreaker on Oxford.
“To my knowledge, this locks us in,” Oxford coach Sam Adams said. “It’s just how the seeds end up.”
The Yellow Jackets got back on track through air and on the ground Friday.
Mims completed 11 of 12 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, all in the first half … two to Nick Richardson and one to Judd Syer.
Syer’s touchdown catch came on a Hail Mary just before halftime. As the clock hit zeroes, two Pell City defenders in the end zone tipped Mims’ pass back toward the goal line, and Syer made a diving catch and fell into the end zone. The play covered 31 yards.
Richardson caught two of Mims’ touchdown passes, nine and 25 yards. Richardson caught five passes for 92 yards.
“They were man-to-man with no safety over the top, so we took advantage of that,” Richardson said.
Oxford also got a touchdown run apiece from Caleb Wynn and Damious Wilson. Wynn rushed for 92 yards, including a 12-yard touchdown run for the game’s first score. Wilson’s 68 yards rushing included a 16-yard touchdown run.
Kicker Ray Bererra added a 35-yard field goal in the third quarter to bulge Oxford’s lead to 38-0, and the Yellow Jackets inserted the second team from there.
Oxford came away with a much different feeling after falling 44-20 to Pinson Valley and 69-21 to Hartselle over the past two weeks.
“After last week, we didn’t want that to happen again, so we got to work,” Mims said.
Pell City got two fourth-quarter touchdowns, Markise Bedford’s 67-yard run and Ethan Isbell’s 35-yard interception return.
First-year Pell City coach Steve Mask said the Panthers’ first-half woes, which included fumbles that set up two Oxford touchdowns, continued a season-long theme.
“We dug ourself a hole with turnovers and just making stupid plays in the first half,” he said. ”You can’t do that against a well-coached team. It’s very frustrating. We don’t knock the ball down there at the end of the half.
“If it can go wrong right now, it’s going wrong, but we’re going to keep working. We’re going to find some pride and find some heart and keep competing.”
Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.