Prep football: Oxford rebounds from consecutive losses to sprint past Pell City

Oxford-Pell City action-bc_5.jpg

Oxford's Eli Bozeman picks up a Pell City fumble.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

PELL CITY — After two tough weeks, Oxford is back to having a big-picture conversation about the playoffs.

Mason Mims passed for 169 yards and three touchdowns, and Oxford roared to a 35-point halftime lead en route to a 38-13 rout of winless Pell City in Class 6A, Region 6 play Friday.

Sports Writer Joe Medley: 256-235-3576. On Twitter: @jmedley_star.