Prep football: Oxford rebounds after Thompson’s quick start but falls

ALABASTER — Reigning Class 6A champion Oxford gained footing in its season-opening clash with the reigning 7A champion and 20th-ranked high school football team in America.
Problem was, Thompson gained footing a quarter earlier.
Conner Harrell passed for 272 yards and three touchdowns, and Jarrett Crockett rushed for 131 yards and three more scores. They helped the Warriors score the game’s first 21 points, hold serve in the three-quarter track meet that followed, and win the Go Gold Bowl 56-34.
It was Oxford’s first game since December of last year, when the Yellow Jackets beat Spanish Ford to win the school’s first state title in 26 years, and first in 6A.
Thompson and Oxford opened the season ranked No. 1 in their respective classifications in the Alabama Sports Writers Association poll. Thompson entered Saturday’s game No. 20 in the MaxPreps Top 25.
“Our kids never quit,” second-year Oxford coach Keith Etheredge said. “That’s the No. 20 team in the nation. You’ve got to think about that.”
Thompson got out to a 21-0 lead on Crockett’s 8-yard run at 9:05 of the first quarter, Harrell’s 29-yard touchdown pass to Tre Roberson at 3:34 and Harrell’s 9-yard run at 1:00.
The Warriors’ first score came after stopping Oxford’s Rod Elston on fourth-and-one from the Yellow Jackets’ 30-yard line. The second came after a snap mishap doomed Oxford’s second possession.
Thompson started its first three possessions at no worse than the Warriors’ 49.
“First game of the season, so everybody had some jitters,” Oxford senior quarterback Trey Higgins said. “We had some stuff. We just had to get those jitters out.
“Once we got going, we looked good. We did a lot of good things.”
Higgins led the charge, completing 13 of 21 passes for 172 yards and four touchdowns rushing for 151 yards. His night included an 81-yard romp for the game’s final score, with 4:31 to play and amid the first drops of a driving rain.
Higgins and Roc Taylor hooked up for a 49-yard touchdown bomb to get Oxford on the board at 11:14 of the second quarter. Taylor, a Tennessee commit, caught four passes for 86 yards, including a 14-yard, jump-ball touchdown for Oxford’s second score.
Higgins also threw touchdown passes of 11 and 13 yards to Bakari Dailey and a two-point conversion pass to Elston.
Thompson won the final three quarters 35-34.
“We compete,” Higgins said. “We might be smaller, whatever, not have all of the stars or rankings like others have, but we have heart, and we’re going to compete, and we can put the points up on the board.”
The Yellow Jackets had opportunities for more points, but Higgins overshot Warren Britt after Britt got behind Thompson’s secondary in the second quarter. Jordan Dobbins timed a move on a Harrell pass in the fourth quarter but couldn’t hold onto the ball for a likely pick-6.
Another key turn that affected the margin came right after the Yellow Jackets’ closed within 35-21 on Higgins’ first touchdown pass to Dailey with 31.4 seconds left in the half. Thompson’s Ryan Peppins bounced outside and returned the ensuing kickoff to Oxford’s 35, setting up Crockett’s 8-yard touchdown run for a 42-21 lead just before halftime.
Thompson outgained Oxford 427-341 and scored on eight of 12 possessions, punting only twice.
“We’ve got to learn from this,” five-star Oxford cornerback Trequon Fegans said. “Tackling, everything, fundamentals, technique, everything.
“We’ve got to learn from it. We’ve got to play like we’re down the whole game.”