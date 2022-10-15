Prep football: Oxford rallies but falls at Clay-Chalkville

CLAY — Oxford mounted a fourth-quarter rally but fell to Clay-Chalkville 25-20 in a Class 6A, Region 6 showdown Friday.
Oxford (4-4, 3-2) clinched a playoff berth two weeks ago, with a victory at Pell City, and can force a three-way tie for second place with a victory at Center Point (7-1, 4-1). Pinson Valley is 5-3, 3-2.
Clay-Chalkville (7-1, 5-0) can clinch the outright region title with a victory at Shades Valley next week.
Oxford took a 7-0 lead on Mason Mims’ 11-yard touchdown pass to Caleb Wynn, but Clay-Chalkville scored 25 unanswered points. Jaylen Mbakwe got it started with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Marlon Compton.
Rodreckus Johnson’s 3-yard touchdown run made it 13-7 at halftime. Aaron Osley’s 66-yard run and Kamari McClellan’s 23-yard touchdown pass to Mario Craver pushed the lead to 25-7.
Oxford rallied in the fourth quarter. Wynn scored on a 9-yard run, and Damious Williams’ 2-yard run with 1:52 to play made it 25-20.
Mims completed 18 of 23 passes for 132 yards and a touchdown. Wynn rushed for 85 yards and a score, and Williams added 50 yards rushing with a touchdown.