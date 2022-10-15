 Skip to main content
Prep football: Oxford rallies but falls at Clay-Chalkville

Oxford football teaser

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

CLAY — Oxford mounted a fourth-quarter rally but fell to Clay-Chalkville 25-20 in a Class 6A, Region 6 showdown Friday.

Oxford (4-4, 3-2) clinched a playoff berth two weeks ago, with a victory at Pell City, and can force a three-way tie for second place with a victory at Center Point (7-1, 4-1). Pinson Valley is 5-3, 3-2.