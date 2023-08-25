 Skip to main content
Prep football: Oxford pulls out tough road opener at McAdory

Oxford football teaser

The Oxford Yellow Jackets are ready to go. Kirsten Fiscus / The Anniston Star

 Kirsten Fiscus

McCALLA — Oxford made the trip down Interstate 20 on Friday for a battle against fellow Class 6A power McAdory in their season opener.

It was a physical battle throughout as the two Yellow Jacket squads traded blows until late in the game Oxford pulled away to win 33-23.