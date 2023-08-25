Prep football: Oxford pulls out tough road opener at McAdory

McCALLA — Oxford made the trip down Interstate 20 on Friday for a battle against fellow Class 6A power McAdory in their season opener.
It was a physical battle throughout as the two Yellow Jacket squads traded blows until late in the game Oxford pulled away to win 33-23.
“It was a gutsy kind of game,” Oxford coach Sam Adams said. “The conditions being what they are this time of year, heat index’s been through the roof all week. They’re a good football team. I’ve got a lot of respect for them as a team, great coaching staff. So, I knew it was going to get tiring at some point and it was going to be a situation where somebody’s got to find a way to earn a play to create some separation in the game.
“I was really proud of the guys. Was it a perfect game? Absolutely not. There’s definitely tons of things we’ve got to get better at. I’m super proud of the guys. This was a man’s game out here tonight. This was not an easy night to play football and a lot of good football players on both sides.”
The McAdory Yellow Jackets stung first when they drove the ball down the field following an Oxford punt in the opening series and knocked in a 39-yard field goal to give them a 3-0 lead with 5:51 left in the first quarter.
Oxford answered quickly with a field goal of its own in its ensuing drive. The field goal was set up by a 63-yard Mason Mims completion to Camaré Hampton. Reymundo Barrera then split the uprights with one of his two field goals on the night.
After a McAdory punt, Mims found Nick Richardson for a 49-yard touchdown pass to start the second quarter. Barrera hit the extra point to make it a 10-3 Oxford lead with 11:34 left in the quarter.
“Nick was our leading receiver last-year,” Adams said. “Last week at our jamboree game, he really only got one touch. Sometimes that’s just the way the game goes. We make it a point to call plays to get him involved and sometimes it happens more than others. Tonight, it was just the explosiveness. He showed some good speed in runs after the catch.”
McAdory wasted no time answering the Oxford touchdown. Jamari Harris took the Oxford kickoff 83 yards to the end zone. Humberto Rosales hit the extra point to tie the game 10-10 with 11:21 left in the first half.
Oxford scored again when Jaydon Thomas found the end zone to make it 17-10 with 7:53 in the second. Darrell Gooden then intercepted a pass and returned it to the 1-yard line.
The McAdory defense pushed the Oxford offense back to the 5 before Mims found Richardson again, this time for another touchdown. Oxford failed a two-point attempt but held a 23-10 lead with 5:18 left in the half.
Late in the second quarter, McAdory found its run game and turned it into points. McAdory ran to the 9-yard line before Mason connected with Sean Tolbert for a touchdown. The extra point made it a 23-17 Oxford lead with 51 seconds before halftime.
In the third period, McAdory went on a 10-play drive that produced a TD on Mason’s 12-yard pass to Tavaris Coles. Oxford blocked the extra-point attempt.
The game was a stalemate at 23-23 until the 9:31 mark in the fourth quarter. Mims threw another touchdown pass to Richardson that went for 74 yards for a 30-23 lead.
Neither team scored again until Barrera hit a 22-yard field goal with 59 seconds remaining in the game to make it a 33-23 Oxford lead.
What to know
—Mims was 16-of-23 passing for 330 yards and three touchdowns. Richardson led the receivers for Oxford with five catches that went for 212 yards and three scores.
—Thomas was the lead rusher for Oxford in his first game back from an ankle injury in 2022. Thomas had 30 yards on 19 attempts and one touchdown.
—Keenan Britt was a force on the defensive line for Oxford, tallying 13 tackles.
Who said
—Mims on Richardson: “It just ended up being in his hand, we had good blocks too, so I mean he just made the plays.”
—Richardson on his night: “I’m just glad the coaches trust me and I ran what they called and Mason got it to me. It feels great. Hopefully, we can just build on it and keep going. Receivers blocked for me, o-line blocks for the quarterback, can’t complain about it.”
—Mims on the game: “That was a really good football team. We just kept pounding the rock. Coach put in a good game plan this week and we just executed very well.”
Next up
—Oxford (1-0) will host Class 7A opponent Huntsville on Sept. 1. McAdory (0-1) hosts Pinson Valley on Sept. 1.