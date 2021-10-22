Prep football: Oxford proves doubters wrong with region-clinching victory

OXFORD — Even when people said it couldn’t be done, Oxford made it happen.
The Yellow Jackets clinched the Class 6A, Region 7 championship Friday night at Lamar Field with a dominating 41-13 victory over Fort Payne.
“This team right here was the one that a lot of people said could not do it,” first-year Oxford head coach Sam Adams said. “This is now the first time since 1982 that Oxford has won three straight region championships.
“These kids, they’ve been doubted, they’ve been questioned — vocally, in some cases, by some people around town — but they did nothing but focus on the task at hand, and now we’re playing our best football when it matters the most.”
In what Adams said was the most complete game his team has played all season, Oxford seized the momentum early on a wild play that resulted in a Yellow Jackets’ touchdown.
Jordan Dobbins came unblocked off the edge and sacked Fort Payne quarterback Jake Barnes, causing a fumble. Keenan Britt recovered and looked poised to score before fumbling the ball near the goal line. The ball rolled into the end zone, and Dobbins dove on it to give Oxford a 7-0 lead.
“That was a big play,” Dobbins said. “I think that’s what started it. That’s what gave us the momentum right there.”
The Yellow Jackets carried that momentum the rest of the way, scoring 41 unanswered points to lock up another region championship.
“I could not be prouder for our kids and our coaches,” Adams said. “It’s been a long road to get here, but there are eight region champions in 6A in Alabama, and Oxford High School is one of them.”
What to know
—Oxford had several explosive plays on the offensive side of the ball. D.K. Wilson danced around in the backfield, making several defenders miss, before finding daylight and going 48 yards for the Yellow Jackets’ first offensive touchdown. E’mari Carroll brushed off a would-be tackler along the Oxford sideline, and somehow managed to stay in bounds on a 61-yard catch and run for a score just before halftime. On the Yellow Jackets’ first offensive play of the second half, Jaden Dobbins caught a short pass and sprinted 60 yards for another score.
—Oxford quarterback Sam Robertson completed 10 of 13 passes for 211 yards and three touchdowns. His third touchdown pass was an 11-yarder to Judd Syer. Robertson also rushed for 40 yards. Jaydon Thomas carried the load for the Yellow Jackets in the backfield, rushing for 45 yards on 14 carries. His 7-yard touchdown run capped the scoring for Oxford. Carroll led the Yellow Jackets in receiving with four catches for 104 yards.
—Daevon Larkins had an interception on defense, and kicker Rey Barrera was 5 of 6 on extra-point attempts.
Who said
—Jordan Dobbins on winning the region title: “It feels great. We’ve been working hard all summer, all season. We had people going against us, saying we weren’t going to do it, and we did it.”
—Adams on Jordan Dobbins’ big play: “It was a huge play just to grab the momentum right off the bat. He’s made plays like that all season long.”
Next up
—Oxford (6-3, 5-1 Class 6A, Region 7) will close out the regular season next Thursday with a road game against undefeated Central Phenix City, which is ranked No. 3 in Class 7A.