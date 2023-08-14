Prep football: Oxford football team nearing move into 'unmatched' facilities

Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
OXFORD — For the last two seasons, Oxford’s football team has had position meetings in hallways and had to walk to the other side of the school to go from workouts to the locker room.
After years of anxiously awaiting the school’s new facilities, the team’s temporary measures are set to pay off heavily this season.
“Our locker room and our weight room had been on the extreme opposite ends of the campus from each other,” Adams said. “When you start thinking how that looks when you're going through a football season, that's a lot of moving parts that you're trying to get accomplished day in and day out.”
On Thursday, Oxford football coach Sam Adams said that the team was about “a week and a half” from moving into the new athletic facilities.
The new spaces, which feature state of the workout equipment and meeting rooms, has Oxford’s athletes and coaching staff on the edge of their seats.
“Starting on the bottom floor, we will have a 90-seat, theater-style team meeting room,” Adams said. “We'll have a brand new locker room that'll be super nice, one of the nicest ones or maybe the nicest one that I've ever been in as a high school coach. Weight room will be brand-new, state of the art, 26 workstations in there.”
In addition to the high-end weight room, the facilities will also allow for athletes to transition from weight-centric workouts to cardio, field drills and other workouts that require open space.
“We'll have four big roll up doors where the guys can transition in and out, and that's really the way that our workouts flow. It's not just standing around a rack,” Adams said. “The indoor practice area is 40 yards, full width.”
Adams said that behind the visitor bleachers, there will be a “multipurpose area,” which will be used by every sport.
In the spring season, batting cages will be available for Oxford's baseball team, which won the Class 6A state championship this season, and softball team, which advanced to the Class 6A state playoffs.
“During football season, it's a little extra practice place, mostly for the linemen,” Adams said. “When it's not football season, there'll be cages in there for baseball and softball. Wrestling will use it. Really, we’re housed inside the facility, the football team is, but it's an all sports athletic development facility, really brand new training room, equipment room. The top level will be coaches' offices and meeting spaces. Now, we're going to definitely be able to give them an experience that nobody else in the state can match.”
In addition to the workout equipment, Adams is excited for the rooms available for studying, evaluating nutrition and studying film. He said that with the combination of the facilities, it will develop the "total athlete."
“It'll be something that's just unmatched," Adams said. "We have great spaces in there to have study halls for our guys, too. Tutoring and sessions and all that so everything is really right in front of us to develop each guy to their fullest.”
With the Yellow Jackets set to house plenty of accomplished teams in its new facilities, Adams said that there will now be the opportunity for athletes at Oxford to create a high-end experience for themselves without even leaving campus.
“Everything is right there at their fingertips,” Adams said. “With all the meeting spaces, that opens up space for extra film work when it's not necessarily practice or meeting time. The past couple of years, we haven't really had that, so we've had to make do with what we've had. We've had positions meeting in hallways and in the corner of an equipment room or a locker room, and now, there'll be a really luxurious kind of space.”